Coffee-Obsessed Moms Will Love These Trendy Bean Necklaces

It gets me out of bed in the morning. I look forward to tomorrow so I can enjoy it again. I'm serious about how it's prepared and consumed. I will not start my day without it. I adore it and enjoy every minute I spend with it. I've invested a considerable amount of time and money perfecting the pursuit of its perfection.

Is this a religion? A calling? A profession? A significant other?

Nope. This is coffee. And I'm not alone in my devotion to it. 

Why not wear something -- a piece of subtle jewelry -- that represents this deep attachment? If it were a religion or a sport, I certainly would.

The question, apparently, at Etsy is not "Should I?" but "Which one?" There are so many options when it comes to jewelry that expresses my coffee obsession.

Here are just a few that I couldn't resist dropping into my cart.

  • This tiny silver coffee bean

    Etsy

    It's so small and subtle, this Matte Silver Coffee Bean Charm Necklace ($15) might be the one I spring for. 

    I could wear it every day and hardly know it's there. It's a tiny, perfect coffee bean rendered in matte silver. I can even choose the chain length so it flatters me and doesn't interfere with other jewelry or necklines. 

  • Coffey and a druzy

    Etsy

    This Coffee Druzy Necklace ($30), though! Two copper-covered coffee beans holding a crystal druzy between them. Pretty! Unique. And it has real coffee in it!

    This one won't disappear into my attire. It's more of a statement. And it's shiny! Love, love, love! 

    It also has a pretty flower clasp, so even if I'm disheveled, it will pretty me up.

    How will I ever decide?

  • The science of coffee

    Etsy

    I'm a bit of a nerd, so I love this Caffeine Molecule Necklace ($17.95) too. It's a caffeine molecule blown up so we can see what it looks like, and includes a tiny coffee bean dangling from the end. 

    It's this molecule that gets me going every day. It's what makes my cuppa what it is. Isn't this, really, the descriptor of my obsession I should be wearing?

    Plus, it's awesome and sure to get compliments.

  • Be still, my heart

    Etsy

    Then there's this Coffee Heartbeat Necklace ($24).

    The effect coffee has on me is that it gets my heart beating ... just a bit faster. Too much of it makes my heart race too much. But just the right amount fuels productivity, excitement, and motivation. 

    In fact, it's this effect coffee has on humans that has fueled many of our cultural accomplishments.

    A coffee bean and a heartbeat. That about sums it up, right?

  • Pearls? Step aside ...

    Etsy

    The last time our culture lived in the '20s it was the Roaring '20s, and everyone wore long strands of pearls. They tied knots in them, wore them backward, and dangled tassels from them. Pearls defined the fashion of that era. 

    Well, it's the '20s again now. Do we go back to pearls? 

    How about coffee beans?

    This Brown/White Coffee Bean Necklace ($11.71) seems just the thing. It's pretty, evocative of flapper styles, but modern and expressive of our current inclusive and highly motivated culture. 

    Whatever else I also get, I'm getting a string of these.

