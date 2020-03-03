Coffee-Obsessed Moms Will Love These Trendy Bean Necklaces



Etsy

It gets me out of bed in the morning. I look forward to tomorrow so I can enjoy it again. I'm serious about how it's prepared and consumed. I will not start my day without it. I adore it and enjoy every minute I spend with it. I've invested a considerable amount of time and money perfecting the pursuit of its perfection.

Is this a religion? A calling? A profession? A significant other?

Nope. This is coffee. And I'm not alone in my devotion to it.

Why not wear something -- a piece of subtle jewelry -- that represents this deep attachment? If it were a religion or a sport, I certainly would.

The question, apparently, at Etsy is not "Should I?" but "Which one?" There are so many options when it comes to jewelry that expresses my coffee obsession.

Here are just a few that I couldn't resist dropping into my cart.