This Wood-Burning Fire Pit Turns Into the Perfect Beverage Cooler

It might seem too late in the year to start thinking about adding a fire pit to your yard. But you didn't miss this opportunity yet!
Spring is coming. And that's the perfect time to light a fire, site outside, and enjoy the cool weather, stars, and moon.
In fact, the next full moon is coming up on March 9. It's known as the Full Worm Moon because it's when worms -- and the birds that eat them -- start to appear.
You want to enjoy that show in front of a fire in your own yard, right? Why have a yard if you can't sit in front of a fire in it and enjoy the moon?
Especially when, in this sale, $100 will get you a beautiful fire pit that's also a beverage cooler.
-
There's no need to mothball this fire pit in the summer.
-
It's designed to feed your fire.
-
-
Built to handle water, too.
-
No fire? It's a beverage cooler.
Because it's designed to drain water out of the bottom, it also does an excellent job of handling ice.
There's no cleanup when you fill the Poston Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit with ice. As it melts, it simply drains out the bottom. When your party is over, you can walk away. If the fire pit is sitting on a surface with drainage, it will clean itself by dripping the melted water into the ground and then be ready for your next outdoor event.
-
-
Fire pits are on sale!
Share this Story