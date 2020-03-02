This Wood-Burning Fire Pit Turns Into the Perfect Beverage Cooler

Wayfair
blogger
Christina Wood
Shop


Wayfair

It might seem too late in the year to start thinking about adding a fire pit to your yard. But you didn't miss this opportunity yet!

Spring is coming. And that's the perfect time to light a fire, site outside, and enjoy the cool weather, stars, and moon. 

In fact, the next full moon is coming up on March 9. It's known as the Full Worm Moon because it's when worms -- and the birds that eat them -- start to appear.

You want to enjoy that show in front of a fire in your own yard, right? Why have a yard if you can't sit in front of a fire in it and enjoy the moon?

Especially when, in this sale, $100 will get you a beautiful fire pit that's also a beverage cooler. 

  • There's no need to mothball this fire pit in the summer.

    Wayfair

    Go ahead and make this Poston Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit a permanent part of your landscaping. A fire will chase off insects when you sit outside in the evening in summer. And this pit will also make itself useful when the weather is too hot to consider sitting by a fire.

    Just fill it with ice, beer, wine, and soda. It will be the center of the evening s'mores party or the daytime pool party.

    • Advertisement

  • It's designed to feed your fire.

    Wayfair

    If you've ever built a fire in a pit and been disappointed by the flames, take note of the air holes in the bottom of this one. 

    Fire needs air in order to burn. Many fire pits are too airtight, which makes building a fire in them and keeping it going a challenge. This Poston Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit ($102.99) has holes in the bottom that create circulation, feeding your fire from below with oxygen. There's no need to create complex wooden structures to get a burn; this pit is designed intelligently to heighten the flames.

  • Built to handle water, too.

    Wayfair

    Those air holes in the bottom of the pit also solve the other common problem with fire pits: collecting water.

    When you leave a solid-bottomed pit outdoors, it fills with water. If there was recently a fire in the pit and it rains, you'll get a mess of ash, water, and burnt wood that is unpleasant to clean up.

    Not in this pit, though! It drains through the bottom. 

  • No fire? It's a beverage cooler.

    Because it's designed to drain water out of the bottom, it also does an excellent job of handling ice.

    There's no cleanup when you fill the Poston Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit with ice. As it melts, it simply drains out the bottom. When your party is over, you can walk away. If the fire pit is sitting on a surface with drainage, it will clean itself by dripping the melted water into the ground and then be ready for your next outdoor event.

  • Fire pits are on sale!

    Wayfair

    Do you have different ideas about what would make the perfect fire pit for your space? Maybe you need it to burn gas? Maybe you want something more rustic or inexpensive? Perhaps you want an outdoor fireplace? Or a fire pit that's also a table?

    Wayfair is having a huge sale on fire pits, fire places, and outdoor kitchens of all styles. There is sure to be something that will upgrade your outdoor living experience.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement