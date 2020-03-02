20 Super Cute Kids' Bathing Suits

kate_sept2004/iStock
When kids are watched and safe around water, swimming can be one of the most fun experiences for them. Even if kids can't swim just yet, after all, it's not yet spring in a majority of the country (parents, there's still time!), vacations happen, as do indoor water parks, and hey, even bathtubs can do. To get kids swimsuit ready, they'll simply need a swimsuit. We rounded up a few that are going to be in fashion this season but are also just super fun.
The swimsuits below are a mix of trunks, swim shorts, bikinis, tankinis and one-pieces to satisfy the style and needs of all kids, ranging in all colors, from blues, grays, orange and green to pink, turquoise and rainbow. Whether they're going on vacation soon or this summer, they'll have a stylish suit to wear. Parents, take a look at the suits below. It's a win no matter what.
Floral Print High Waist Bikini1
High-waisted bikinis can be for younger kids, too, and this floral iteration with a slid white ruffle top. And it's for a good price, too, at just $13 from SHEIN, an online women's retailer. The reviews are positive as well with 4.7 out of 5 stars.
Floral Print High Waist Bikini ($13, SHEIN)
Despicable Me Swim Trunks2
Despicable Me is one of the most beloved kids' movie franchise of the last decade so whoever wears these trunks are sure to love them. They feature two Minions, which are arguably the most amazing cartoons to exist. Just $30 from Walmart.
Despicable Me Swim Trunks ($30, Walmart)
Leaf Swim Trunks3
For kids who love a good tropical look, and moms looking for a good deal, these leaf swim trunks are a perfect combination. The trunks feature palm trees overlayed on a black background with a touch of blue and light red.
Leaf Swim Trunks ($10, Children's Place)
Shark Swim Trunks4
Baby sharks have grown up to full-on adult sharks on these kids' swim trunks. They're a great deal for $10 from The Children's Place. It comes in a size XS (4) to XXL (16) in kids' sizing as well as toddler sizes, too.
Shark Swim Trunks ($10, Children's Place)
Colorblock One Piece Suit5
Simple, elegant and with a beautiful array of pastel colors makes for a perfect swimsuit and Lands' End has just the one. This Colorblock one piece is $17 from Lands' End and comes in both big girls' sizes (7-16) and little girls' sizes (toddler 4-6X.)
Colorblock One Piece Suit ($17, Lands End)
Textured Side-Cutout Swimsuit6
Side-cut-out swimsuits are all the rage for grown-up swimsuits so naturally the style should be made for smaller people, too, aka children. This textured cut-out swimsuit with scallop sides comes in a super cute periwinkle color.
Textured Side-Cutout Swimsuit ($24, Old Navy)
Underwater Paradise Short Reversible7
Sometimes regular swim bottoms aren't comfortable for some wearers, or even conducive to super active swim or beach activities. These underwater shorts from Lulumon are reversible as well as comfortable to wear in any outdoor environment.
Underwater Paradise Short Reversible ($19, Lulumon)
Cheetah Striped Tiered Tankini8
It's all about the pattern with this pink cheetah-striped tankini. Its bottoms are brief-style with its top having three layers of ruffles with a floral pattern on the top and bottom and stripes in the middle. Comes in girls' sizes 6-20.
Cheetah Striped Tiered Tankini (Justice, $35)
Floral Ruffle Swim One-Piece9
Floral is one of our favorite patterns and this floral ruffle one-piece is a beautiful, romantic suit for girls from GAP. Sizes run from XS to XXL which is a shame for grown-ups who may or may not actually love this suit.
Floral Ruffle Swim One-Piece ($18, GAP)
Pink Pop Stripe Swim Trunk10
Real men wear pink, or any color they want to. These swim trunks just happen to have a stripe of pink along with blue and gray stripes. They hit right above the knee and are great for pool or beach fun. Just $13 from Target.
Pink Pop Stripe Swim Trunk ($13, Target)
Linear Logo Bikini Set11
We could definitely picture a swim star rocking this swimsuit at a meet or even just rocking color at the pool. It's a simple suit with a turquoise color palette (not including the one yellow stripe on the top of the swimsuit.)
Linear Logo Bikini Set ($20, Target)
Mermaid Have More Fun Bikini Set12
Rainbow (and unicorns and tie-dye) are really popular right now among kids. This "Mermaids Have More Fun" rainbow bikini set hits that vibes in the best way with its pastel colors displayed beautifully, especially on the ruffle top.
Mermaid Have More Fun Bikini Set ($17, Target)
Yellow Floral One-Piece Swimsuit13
Here's another floral because they're amazing and look awesome on kids' swimsuits. This one yellow one-piece has pink and green flowers but also sleeves for a unique look. It comes in sizes XS to XL plus.
Yellow Floral One-Piece Swimsuit ($20, Target)
Tiered Swim Trunks14
If the kid in one's life is a big fan or blue or orange these trunks are a great match. They have three wide stripes in two shades of blue and orange. The tie at the top is orange as well as a pop of color. Bonus: It's made with sunblocking fabric for extra protection.
Tiered Swim Trunks ($13, Target)
Star Wars Swim Trunks15
The force is strong with Star Wars fans. Why not have them show it off with a pair of Star Wars swim trunks. These have the face of a stormtrooper on the front pant leg and the face of Darth Vader on the back.
Star Wars Swim Trunks ($15, Target)
Kailua Striped Swim Trunks16
Stripes are the main appeal of these swim trunks from Macy's in shades of blue (dark and light blue) as well as a strip of white. The drawstring is white as well. They're Ralph Lauren so the quality is trusted for endless swimming.
Kailua Striped Swim Trunks ($33, Macy's)
Boys Diagonal Swim Trunks17
Blue seems to be a big color in boys' swim trunks styles but these change it up with diagonal stripes a neon green stripe in there. They come in sizes for both big boys and little boys as well as varying fits, from regular to slim to husky.
Boys Diagonal Swim Trunks ($21, Lands' End)
Comfort Waist Print Swim Shorts18
It wouldn't be a true kids' clothing list without another item that's rainbow. The rainbow colors featured on these swim shorts, however, are a lot more pigmented. It has a comfortable waist for optimal fun in the sun.
Comfort Waist Print Swim Shorts ($18, Lands' End)
Tie Dye UPF 50 Sun Protection Rash Guard19
It's no secret that the sun can damage the skin. For kiddos looking to protect their skin from the sun o sandy harsh wind, this rash guard top is both functional and fashionable. It's tie-dye, has UPF sun protectant and has a cool surf look.
Tie Dye UPF 50 Sun Protection Rash Guard ($18, Lands' End)
Hurley Shoreline Boardshorts20
Speaking of surfers, these board shorts will definitely fit the vibe of the surfer or skater kiddos out there. Hurley made these shorts especially for the latter occasion and they're just $28 from Kohl's. Available in sizes 8 to 20.
Hurley Shoreline Boardshorts ($28, Kohl's)