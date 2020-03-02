Don't Just Give Away Old Stuff, Consider Buying & Donating These 20 Essentials

target
Helping people, organizations or communities in need is one of the best things human beings can do. And there is no limit to the ways that helping out is possible. From a multitude of charities to acts of kindness, there are lots of ways to give back. Donating is one of those ways and while it's nice to give used goods, sometimes groups, shelters in particular, need new items that people can purchase to help others and accomplish their work effectively.
Of course, lots of people and groups, even animals, need help, and there a plenty of new things to purchase to do that—from leashes for shelter dogs to new school supplies for students. But we focused here on donations that shelters housing people in need, from the homeless to domestic violence victims, desperately need, from new undergarments to toothbrushes to new towels and sheets.
Athletic Crew Socks1
Socks are very needed in shelters all over the country. Places like Walmart sell a whole bunch for cheap, including this 20-pack of black or white crew pairs. They can keep feet warm in the winter and prevent blisters in the summer.
Athletic Crew Socks ($20, Walmart)
Classic Briefs2
Briefs for both men and women are also very-much needed in shelters and, for obvious sanitary reasons, they make a great donation that should be bought and not given already used. It's for this reason briefs all the more needed among the clothes.
Classic Briefs (Target, $15.50)
Bottled Water3
Bottled water isn't ideal for everyday use due to the plastic use but it can be extremely valuable at homeless shelters or other homes where folks tend to be in-and-out. Instacart has a pack of 35 bottles for just $5.
Bottled Water ($5, Instacart)
Q-tips Original Cotton Swabs4
Cotton swabs are one of those toiletry items that are so vital and so versatile but often forgotten, especially when it comes to donations. They can help with administering creams or clean (safely) ears. Walmart has a pack of 1K for $6.
Q-tips Original Cotton Swabs ($6, Walmart)
Deodorant5
Deodorant should be a given no matter a person's personal situation but it often isn't. But it's not something that can be donated used or shared. Luckily, buying deodorant in bulk is affordable and will still help lots of people.
Deodorant ($1.75, Dollar General)
Tampons6
Tampons are another toiletry that should be free for all people with periods and yet it's a huge need among shelters for folks who can't afford or easily get tampons or other feminine products of their own. A pack of 36 costs $7 from Target.
Tampons ($7, Target)
Pads7
Of course, not all period-having people use tampons, but that doesn't mean they won't need products. That's where having pads is a good thing to buy new to donate. Lukcily, they're affordable too frm places like Walmart where 16 costs less than $4.
Pads ($3.24, Walmart)
Travel Shampoo8
It's pretty hard to donate used shampoo if it's well, used. That's where buying new bottles comes in. Amazon has travel sizes, which can be easy for people to carry around, for under $10. In this case, it's Head and Shoulders.
Travel Shampoo ($9, Amazon)
Comb Assortment9
Combs are always a good idea. Not only can they keep hair nice and tangle-free, which can make cleaning easier, but they are helpful in getting primped before important events like interviews for jobs or even for little one's hair before school.
Comb Assortment ($2, Walgreens)
Sheets Set10
Sheets, not something one would think would be donated but it makes for a more cozy and clean sleeping space for shelters. Sheets can come in twin sizes, or the size the local shelter asks for, and in any color from $13-$33.
Sheets Set ($13-$33, Walmart)
Towel Set11
If there was a family for towels and sheets then each would be in the same family. In theory, towels can be donated if they're used but also thoroughly washed, but it's much better for the towels to be brand new. They're on sale for $7 at Macy's.
Towel Set ($7 on sale, Macy's)
Cotton Washcloths12
Big towels are needed but smaller washcloths can work, too. They're great for traveling with, but can also help for cleaning little ones quickly. These cotton washcloths come in a pack of 24 for just $16 on Amazon.
Cotton Washcloths ($16, Amazon)
Nail Clipper13
Nail clippers are another tool to buy as a donation for folks who need some toiletries to use to spruce up. Nails can be trimmed to prevent pain, especially toenails, but also just fingernails as well. They're only $3 at Target.
Nail Clipper ($3, Target)
Travel Tissues14
Tissues seem like they're abundant everywhere in places that can afford them, like workspaces or even at one's own home, but they're needed in shelters. People in need get sick, too, even volunteers in certain spaces, so why not gift them support.
Travel Tissues ($.99, Target)
Fragrance-Free Baby Wipes15
Now, when tissues aren't enough, we think baby wipes are universally amazing and much-needed for pretty much doing anything. They can clean baby's bottoms and faces as its original intention as a product,but they can help spruce up adults and animals, too.
Fragrance-Free Baby Wipes ($19, Walmart)
Reading Glasses16
Glasses are another thing that many people take for granted being able to have or afford. Donating glasses that can help people who need help reading can go a long way and change their lives in an eye-opening way, literally.
Reading Glasses ($12, Amazon)
Onesies17
Onesies are the baby item that all babies need. It keeps them warm, makes sure that diapers aren't too exposed but instead nice and secure and can prevent clothing from irritating sensitive skin. For $10, one can donate a new 5-pack of onesies.
Onesies ($10, BuyBuyBaby)
Toothpaste18
We can talk about personal hygiene all day but it's not a full picture without recommending toothpaste. It's a product that needs to be bought new and its something everyone needs to have. Dental care is so vital for overall health.
Toothpaste ($8, Amazon)
Toothbrushes19
Speaking of toothbrushes, one definitely needs toothbrushes to go along with it. It's another product that Amazon has a bunch of for a relatively affordable price. One could purchase 100 toothbrushes for less than $20.
Toothbrushes ($19, Amazon)
Gift Card20
Last but not least, we added gift card to our list, and while it might not be a concrete product, it's needed for organizations accepting non-used donations to buy the things they may not have but really need.