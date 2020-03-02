Don't Just Give Away Old Stuff, Consider Buying & Donating These 20 Essentials

Image: target



target Helping people, organizations or communities in need is one of the best things human beings can do. And there is no limit to the ways that helping out is possible. From a multitude of charities to acts of kindness, there are lots of ways to give back. Donating is one of those ways and while it's nice to give used goods, sometimes groups, shelters in particular, need new items that people can purchase to help others and accomplish their work effectively.

Of course, lots of people and groups, even animals, need help, and there a plenty of new things to purchase to do that—from leashes for shelter dogs to new school supplies for students. But we focused here on donations that shelters housing people in need, from the homeless to domestic violence victims, desperately need, from new undergarments to toothbrushes to new towels and sheets.

