20 Adorable Easter Outfits for Baby's First Easter

Etsy Easter falls on a different weekend each year but a few things always ring true for the holiday: it falls in the spring, there's more reason to buy candy or make cupcakes and if its baby's first Easter holiday they should wear a super cute outfit. We made that last one up but we feel it's universally true. Moms can wear cute spring dresses so why shouldn't the babies? For the moms who are looking forward to dressing up their baby like a bunny, or just super dapper, for the holiday we found some outfit ideas.

Turns out, there are a ton of cute first Easter outfits that say it is baby's first Easter. Others are just super cute dresses or onesie bow-tie and suspender pant sets. A lot of them are bunny-themed because bunnies and babies just go together. No matter what, all are definitely worthy of the photos with the Easter bunny. The outfit is easy. The hard part is making sure the baby doesn't cry during the picture.

