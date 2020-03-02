20 Adorable Easter Outfits for Baby's First Easter

Etsy
Easter falls on a different weekend each year but a few things always ring true for the holiday: it falls in the spring, there's more reason to buy candy or make cupcakes and if its baby's first Easter holiday they should wear a super cute outfit. We made that last one up but we feel it's universally true. Moms can wear cute spring dresses so why shouldn't the babies? For the moms who are looking forward to dressing up their baby like a bunny, or just super dapper, for the holiday we found some outfit ideas.
Turns out, there are a ton of cute first Easter outfits that say it is baby's first Easter. Others are just super cute dresses or onesie bow-tie and suspender pant sets. A lot of them are bunny-themed because bunnies and babies just go together. No matter what, all are definitely worthy of the photos with the Easter bunny. The outfit is easy. The hard part is making sure the baby doesn't cry during the picture.
Bunny Bow Outfit1
First bunny outfits should be frilly and have bows, which is what makes this outfit perfect for the occasion. This bunny outfit comes with a bunny with bows on the bloomers and as a headpiece. On the onesie, in the middle of the bunny, the baby's name can be written.
Bunny Bow Outfit ($7, Etsy)
So Peepin' Cute Easter Outfit2
This Easter outfit is loud and proud. In Easter-y pastel colors of pink and teal, this onesie and tulle skirt set will look adorable in the bunny pictures. This onesie says "So Peepin' Cute" playing off of one of the holiday's most iconic snacks.
So Peepin' Cute Easter Outfit ($15, Etsy)
My First Easter Bunny Onesie3
For a first Easter outfit that's easy and to the point we recommend this My 1st Easter outfit. It can also be made with the child's name written at the bottom of the onesie. And though it's simple, there are little bunny ears on the "1st" part of the outfit.
My First Easter Bunny Onesie ($15, Etsy)
My First Easter Bunny Hat, Shirt and Pants Set4
Bunny ears on a baby along with a bunny shirt and bunny sweatpants can not get any cuter or Easter-y. It's a classic first easter baby look that's also comfortable. Seriously, it's worth it for the hat alone.
My First Easter Bunny Hat, Shirt and Pants Set ($14, Etsy)
Baby Bunny Pants Set5
OK, this bunny pants set is super duper cute. It comes with a white onesie that says "baby bunny" because Easter. But it also comes with pants and a little beanie hat with fun cartoon bunnies on them. It's a perfect option for a first Easter look.
Baby Bunny Pants Set ($14, Etsy)
Snuggle Bunny Tutu Set6
For a more feminine and frilly outfit, this tutu onesie and pant set will do the trick. This one is pretty in pink with a white onesie that says "snuggle bunny" on the front. It's just a touch of bunny for Easter but can be worn after the holiday, too.
Snuggle Bunny Tutu Set ($16.50, Carter's)
Bowtie Suspenders Onesie7
This onesie isn't all frilly or have any bunnies but it still screams Easter. It's a Sunday Best kind of outfit that baby can wear on Easter while also being comfortable. It has a little bowtie and suspenders on the front of the onesie.
Bowtie Suspenders Onesie ($21, Walmart)
'My First Easter' Bodysuit8
For another simple Easter outfit, this "My First Easter" bodysuit is super cute. It has teal polka dots and has a little bunny as the "R" in Easter. Pair it with pants, a skirt or just leave as is for the holiday. It's just $6 at Target.
'My First Easter' Bodysuit ($6, Target)
Baby Easter Bunny Top & Bottom Set9
THis outfit was made for Easter Instagram shots. Or bunny photos. It will definitely be a hit at the Easter egg hunt. It's a green onesie that goes under a suspender-style romper with a (wait for it) little bunny tail on the tush.
Baby Easter Bunny Top & Bottom Set ($16, Target)
'Some Bunny Loves Me' Bodysuit10
This "Some Bunny Loves Me" bodysuit is as comfy as it is adorable. It has a little bunny touch on the onesie but also comes with pants with little bunny booties on the feet area. The best part is the price, which is just $10 from Target.
'Some Bunny Loves Me' Bodysuit ($10, Target)
Bunny Print Dress & Bloomer Set11
This print dress and bloomer set is a sweet and dressy outfit for Easter. It's pink with lots of printed bunnies on the dress, but it also comes with bloomers, too. A dress like this will stand up to the suspenders and bowties lining up for the bunny, too.
Bunny Print Dress & Bloomer Set ($18, Nordstrom Rack)
Vest and Pant Set12
And since we're talking about a fancier option for Easter, because it is a good time to dress the kids up, we give this vest onesie and pants set. The baby can be comfy but also look super daper without too much extra effort. It's a win for all.
Vest and Pant Set ($20, H&M)
Cotton Bunny T-Shirt & Pants Set13
The bunny is front and center on this cute t-shirt and pants set. The rest of the outfit, apart from the big bunny in the center of the shirt, is pastel pink with white polka dots. Oh, and a cute little bunny tail on the pant bottoms.
Cotton Bunny T-Shirt & Pants Set ($22, Macy's)
3-Pack 1st Easter Bodysuits14
Kids can make messes. Or maybe there's just lots of different outfits needed for Easter weekend. Either way, this 3-pack of Easter onesies can give mom options for dressing little one up. Each onesie has a different Easter style.
3-Pack 1st Easter Bodysuits ($14, BuyBuyBaby)
Happy Easter 2-Piece Bodysuit and Short Set15
If it's a bit warmer out baby can wear a fun "Happy Easter" outfit that's also a short set. The shorts are a blue gingham design with the cute bunny short-sleeved onesie that says Happy Easter. It's just $15 from BuyBuyBaby.
Happy Easter 2-Piece Bodysuit and Short Set ($15, BuyBuyBaby)
2-Piece Shantung Dress and Knit Shrug Set16
This cute dress isn't covered in bunnies or any obvious Easter symbols but it's a formal outfit that is perfect for mass or Easter with the family. It'll look cute for photos with the Easter bunny, too, or even just for Instagram. It comes with the shrug, too.
2-Piece Shantung Dress and Knit Shrug Set ($25, BuyBuyBaby)
Floral Bunny Onesie17
Smock rompers always look absolutely adorable on babies and this one is particularly cute. This one has a cute ruffle neckline, a floral body and a sweet bunny on the front. It's perfect for a warmer Easter day.
Floral Bunny Onesie ($34, Mud Pie)
3 Piece Bunny Bodysuits & Pants18
It's bunnies all day every day with this bodysuit set. There's a bunny onesie, bunny pants with a bun on the tush and another bunny onesie! but with extra bunnies. It's in a sweet soft pink color and is just $24 from Kohl's.
3 Piece Bunny Bodysuits & Pants ($24, Kohls)
Bunny Snap-Up Romper19
OK, one more romper because we just can't get enough. This one is all blue with little pencil-drawn style bunnies all over. It's short-sleeved but can be paired by a sweet white cardigan and nice baby booties.
Bunny Snap-Up Romper ($16, Kohls)
Top and Bunny Suspender Skirt Set20
For the more fashion-forward babies (or mamas we should say) we found this adorable t-shirt and skirt set that also has suspenders. The skirt part of the outfit has bunnies on them (of course!). It comes in sizes 0 to 18 months.
Top and Bunny Suspender Skirt Set ($11, PatPat)