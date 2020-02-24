Send a Strong Message to the Kids With This 'Leave Mom Alone' Candle



Kids can be exuberant, self-absorbed, and not the best at reading subtle signals that mom needs a minute.

But that doesn't mean you have to let them run the show. This is a perfect example of the value and necessity of clear communication. Children are, by definition, young. Just because they get an idea in their head -- "I want a grilled cheese sandwich!" "Where is my purple Lego?" "Tell Timmy to stop breathing on me!" -- does not mean that you have to react in a timely fashion. You are the adult. It's your job to set some limits. Not only because you'll go insane if you don't but also because you'll raise little monsters incapable of gauging when to enter a conversation or read how their actions affect others.

Snapping after they make you crazy is not the only way. You can get in front of this and offer clear cues they can easily understand.

Here is an idea that involves candles for you!