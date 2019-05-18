Baby Yoda Moccasins Are Here & It Doesn't Get Much Cuter

If you're really itching for that Build-A-Bear Baby Yoda toy, and are totally bummed you're going to have to wait another few months for it to arrive, we might have something that will restore all your Star Wars dreams: Freshly Picked just unveiled Baby Yoda moccasins on Instagram, and OMG are they insanely adorable.
-
The new moccs were revealed in a surprise drop on Thursday, where fans went WILD.
"All the cute eyes for these ... " the Instagram caption read.
"I don’t like Star Wars, but I love these!" wrote one user.
"Had to get these for my baby boy! Can’t wait," wrote another.
"Freaking out," one mom exclaimed. "LOVE THESE!!!!"
-
In case you're unfamiliar with Freshly Picked, the brand is known for its impossibly cute baby moccasins.
The brand has done lots of collabs over the years, including the coveted FP x Disney collection. (Those Toy Story moccs with "Andy" on the bottom? WE CAN'T.)
-
-
But these new "The Child" moccs are somethin' else.
For fans of the new Disney+ show The Mandalorian, these are pretty much the perfect gift. Sure, they'll set you back a cool $45-65, but we think that's a small price to pay for how seriously rockin' your kid will be at Mommy & Me.
-
Still, if The Child is not quite your jam, there are plenty more 'Star Wars' styles to choose from at Freshly Picked right now.
-
-
And if R2-D2's your guy, there's a pair for him, too.
-
Honestly, there are way too many cute options to choose from.
Share this Story