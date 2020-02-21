'Big & Tall' Men Are Raving About These Jeans & They're On Sale Now at Walmart

Finding jeans that fit well and hit all your must-have criteria is a challenge for everyone. If you are a man who has no patience for the quest and are a nontypical size -- tall, big, or long-legged -- this can be a serious frustration.

So when you find a pair that works, stock up, right? 

Well, we found a pair that works so well for thousands of big and tall men that the men have actually taken time to go online and rave about their fit and features. These awesome jeans ($19.97) are on sale. 

Now's the time to stock up!

  • A great pair of work pants.

    These Wranglers are a great fit. And they come in plenty of colors so you can fill his closet and he won't look like he's wearing the same pants every day.

    If blue jeans aren't an option for work, for example, get these pants in Black or Bronze Stone!

    "This item is a great value," says one reviewer. "Fits well, is durable and long lasting. I use them to work in and they hold up nicely."

  • The fit is excellent!

    Big men rave about the comfort of these Wrangler Big Men's Relaxed Fit Jeans ($19.97). They have room in all the places that make the difference between a pair of pants you can't wait to get out of and a pair you forget you have on.

    "I am a big guy who has a hard time finding pants that fit in the thighs," says one man who owns them. "These are great fitting in the waist and lots of room everywhere else."

  • No need to shop or endure a dressing room.

    Perhaps the best part about buying these jeans (on sale for $19.97) at Walmart is not that they are an amazing deal on a great pair of pants but that you can just click and have them show up. He can try them on at home. If he loves them? Mission accomplished. If not, return them. It's all easier than going to the store. 

    "My husband loves these jeans," says a reviewer. "He is a tall 'full figured' man. We have trouble finding his sizes in the store, so it was wonderful to just be able to order them online. We had already purchased a pair in store a few months ago, and wanted more. Very durable and comfortable. My only desire would be for them to come out of the dryer a little more wrinkle free, but overall we are very satisfied and happy with this purchase."

