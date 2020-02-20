There Are 2 Opportunities To Score $10 Target Gift Cards



Target

I like a deal. But many deals ask you to spend money now on something you won't need until later in order to save tomorrow's money, today. I'm not entirely opposed to this sort of planning, but it can be a slippery slope that leads to excess spending.

Today's deal is not one of those. Today's deal invites you to spend money on something you need now to get money you can spend later.

In short, stock up on some of these necessities or these baby supplies at Target and get cash! (Or a gift card, anyway. Pretty close to cash.)

Here's how.