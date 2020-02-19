Move Over, Bath Bombs -- 'Fairy Dust' Is Here To Make Bath Time More Magical



Etsy

Getting an hour to soak in the tub, these days, requires an act of Congress, some magic, the stars to align, and your unpredictable children to become compliant.

This does not happen often enough to waste the opportunity on some mysterious bath bomb given to you by an in-law. This is serious! You need everything about that bath to rejuvenate, heal, relax, soothe, and calm.

Toss out that weird bath bomb, put on some music, pour yourself a glass of wine, and drop some Fairy Dust in that water. You need this!