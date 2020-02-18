Get Ready for Summer With Target's BOGO Sale on Women's Bathing Suits

What look do you plan to sport on the beach -- or at the pool or water park -- this summer?

It's a bit difficult to decide when it's wintry and cold outside. But that's the beauty of this BOGO sale at Target. You don't have to decide!

Curvy goddess? Manic pixie dream girl? Athlete? Practical and can't be bothered with anything uncomfortable? You can do it all. Not all at once. But all, in a sequence of warm, watery days. 

Buy one suit, get a second for half price at this Target sale where the prices were already amazing. Here are some ideas.

  • That hippie girl

    Target

    Some days you are the fresh-from-yoga-class woman who knows how to relax, feed the kids organic cold-pressed juice, and survive on soy pods and a paucity of gluten.

    You are bohemian and sexy but not sexualized by the patriarchy. Here is your swimsuit! 

    The Women's High Neck Tankini Top ($24.99) is flattering and covers anything you might not want to flash. It can also work as a top when you aren't at the beach. You might need a couple of these. 

  • Ssssnakeskin is sssexy!

    Target

    This snakeskin bra top is not only sexy, it's practical. Not some flimsy bit of fabric that will fly off the minute you have to chase a child into the waves, the Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top ($17.99) stays put, gives you support, and flatters.

    Match it with the Ribbed Cheeky High Leg High Waist Bikini Bottom ($17.99) and you'll get one item for half price and look amazing slithering through the water park.

  • Sometimes you want to class the place up.

    Target

    Sure, it's a pool. (Or a beach. Or a lazy river.) It's also an opportunity to wear something sleek and elegant, right? 

    Put on a black skirt with this Lace-Up One Piece Swimsuit ($39.99) and you could go from pool to restaurant. You will outdress all the men, even if your suit is still damp. Perfect for a cruise!

  • You've got it! You need to support it!

    Target

    Terrific support, an elegant cut, a plunging neckline, and an adorable cross-back are everything you need to look amazing and get the support you need. If a flimsy one-piece is not an option, this Lightly Lined V-Wire Ribbed Bikini Top ($29.99) is foundation-wear built and beach-beauty gorgeous. 

  • A suit you can swim -- or run -- in

    Target

    Practical, sexy, and ready to go for a swim -- or a run. If your time at the beach is not just for the kids but also when you get in some movement, this suit has you covered. It looks great and fits you perfectly because it's two pieces. 

    This Scoop Bralette Bikini Top ($22.99) has support in all the right places and looks like a leisure suit, not your former swim team's racing suit. 

    Get the size that fits your top and the size that fits your bottom and you'll save money because it's buy one, get one half off.

