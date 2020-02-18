20 Spring Dresses for Under $40

Target
There are a lot of reasons for kids to get excited about spring—from warmer weather to play outside in, to the end of the school year to not having to be bundled up every day (depending on what part of the country they live in.) But moms are excited for spring, too. More time for kids to play outside and not tell them they're bored indoors, warmer weather, sunshine, and very importantly, seasonal fashion—notably, spring dresses.
Given how many occasions mom might have to attend this spring, from baby showers to parties or even going to work, there's always a need for a spring dress. Maybe a few. Luckily, these purchases don't have to break the bank. We found lots of fun spring dresses moms will love—all for under $40—with different cuts, styles, patterns and colors. Spring, and a new season of fashion, has sprung.
Off Shoulder Button Through Sundress1
Sweet and simple, this off-the-shoulder button-down sundress is the perfect winter-to-spring transitional outfit. It has a ruffle top and buttons all the way down the center of the dress which hits above the knees.
Off Shoulder Button Through Sundress ($24, ASOS)
Sleeveless Square Neck Corduroy2
Corduroy is a thicker fabric, but when made as a dress, like in this overall dress, it can be the perfect balance of cozy but also breezy, too. This one is a sage green that screams spring. It can be paired with a long or short-sleeved shirt.
Sleeveless Square Neck Corduroy ($28, Target)
Floral Print Short Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress3
Baby doll dresses are a staple in the dress world because they're romantic and cute but also sexy as they show off the legs. That's the case with this puff sleeve babydoll dress from Target. This one has a spring floral print pattern.
Floral Print Short Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress ($25, Target)
Short Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress4
Maxi dresses are magic pieces of clothing that can be dressed up or dressed down. Pair this green leaf pattern one from Walmart with sandals and wear it to a baby shower or other event. Or, put on sneakers and wear it to run errands.
Short-Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress ($36.50, Walmart)
Floral Print Wrap Mini Dress5
Wrap dresses are another fun style and great for spring as they give off light vibes. This one has a pastel pink color with floral print, another ode to spring, as well as sleeves and a slight v-neck neckline. It's super comfortable.
Floral Print Wrap Mini Dress ($30, ASOS)
Plaid Pinafore Dress6
Plaid is always a good idea and this a-line style dress is perfect for spring because of its chic picnic vibes, which would be a great place to wear it. Pair it with a white or black tee underneath and with a pair of sneakers.
Plaid Pinafore Dress ($28, Forever 21)
Floral Print Mini Dress7
Get enough florals yet? We haven't. Flowers are one of the biggest signs that its spring there is so it makes sense spring dresses would feature them all over the place. This pink and white number from Forever 21 is under $25.
Floral Print Mini Dress ($23, Forever 21)
Polka Dot Print Dress8
Polka dots are always a good idea and a contender for amazing spring pattern right next to florals and plaid. This one has a tighter bust area with spaghetti straps with a skirt that flares out. Goes up to a size 3X.
Polka Dot Print Dress ($23, Forever 21)
Donelle Button Back Dress9
This dress is simple in the front and a party in the back, and by party we just mean it has surprise chic buttons that line it vertically. It's a great dress for spring because it features long sleeves for when the weather is taking its time warming up.
Donelle Button Back Dress ($38, Francesca's)
Floral Wrap Front Sleeveless Dress10
This pastel green floral wrap dress from Nordstrom has the girly elements that feminine spring dress lovers can appreciate. It's wrap style with a deep v-neckline as well as ruffles at the bottom of the dress skirt.
Floral Wrap Front Sleeveless Dress ($36, Nordstrom)
Floral Print Elbow Sleeve V-Neck Mini Dress11
This floral print is different from the rest as it comes in a baby blue base color but also differs in the overall style. This one has sleeves that come three-quarters down and a v-neckline. The back of the dress is completely covered.
Floral Print Elbow Sleeve V-Neck Mini Dress ($17.50, Target)
Waist-Defined Keyhole Dress12
Spring is the perfect time of year to wear dresses to work. This one would be a perfect one to do so with. It has sleeves but its a lighter springy color, but it's not too buttoned-up: There's a little tiny keyhole that ties up at the neck area.
Waist-Defined Keyhole Dress ($17, Old Navy)
Plum 3/4 Sleeve Dress13
This purple dress features three-quarter sleeves and an ever-so-slightly attached pleated skirt. It can be dressed up for events or to even wear to work. The color is also fun and isn't too bright but definitely a step up from winter's black and gray color palette.
Plum 3/4 Sleeve Dress ($23, Walmart)
Sleeveless Floral Fit & Flare Dress14
Of course, any color is a great idea for spring, but if there is a season to go bright with the wardrobe or a dress, it's spring. This bright yellow, sleeveless fit-and-flare dress from JC Penny comes in under $40 with room to spare.
Sleeveless Floral Fit & Flare Dress ($35, JC Penney)
Fit & Flare Cami Midi Dress15
Longer skirts by themselves and on dresses are very popular and in-fashion. Old Navy's cami-style fit-and-flare spring dress, featuring white, pink and yellow flowers is the grown woman's version of a sundress.
Fit & Flare Cami Midi Dress ($40, Old Navy)
Surplus Floral Dress16
This pink Venus dress screams fun and flirty with its fun pattern and deep-v neckline—but it's also classy with its three-quarter length sleeves. It's another versatile dress style that can be dressed up with heels or down with sandals.
Surplus Floral Dress ($39, Venus)
Midi Wrap Dress17
Sage is a very popular color for springtime. It's soft but also is very unique. That's why it makes this midi wrap dress a perfect spring dress contender. The skirt sits as a longer midi and features sleeves and a wrap-tie waist higher up.
Midi Wrap Dress ($38, GAP)
V-Neck Button-Back Shift Dress18
Not all dresses have to have flowers or lots of ruffles and frills. This light blue polka dot shift dress is simple but stylish. It has sleeves but isn't too modest as the hem sits above the knee (and it's a v-neck.) Bonus: There's buttons on the back to bring out fancier elements (or to match heels, need be.)
V-Neck Button-Back Shift Dress ($17.50, Old Navy)
Ruffle-Front Mini Dress19
Polka dot lovers, if we haven't satisfied the love for this pattern yet, we hope to with this black and white polka dot mini dress. The hem has ruffles for a fun touch and cap-style sleeves up top. Reviewers say it's comfy to boot.
Ruffle-Front Mini Dress ($27, J. Crew)
Plus Size Crepe Wrap Mini Dress20
For a sophisticated but unique look, we give this peach wrap-style v-neck dress with sleeves. It's comfortable, but light when things start to get warm and it can be warm to virtually any seasonal occasion. Goes up to size 3X.
Plus Size Crepe Wrap Mini Dress ($25, Forever 21)