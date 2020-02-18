20 Spring Dresses for Under $40

Image: Target



Target There are a lot of reasons for kids to get excited about spring—from warmer weather to play outside in, to the end of the school year to not having to be bundled up every day (depending on what part of the country they live in.) But moms are excited for spring, too. More time for kids to play outside and not tell them they're bored indoors, warmer weather, sunshine, and very importantly, seasonal fashion—notably, spring dresses.

Given how many occasions mom might have to attend this spring, from baby showers to parties or even going to work, there's always a need for a spring dress. Maybe a few. Luckily, these purchases don't have to break the bank. We found lots of fun spring dresses moms will love—all for under $40—with different cuts, styles, patterns and colors. Spring, and a new season of fashion, has sprung.

Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

