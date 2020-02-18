20 Maternity Swimsuits That Make the Bump Beach Ready

Pink Blush
Summer is right around the corners mamas and for those who just found out they're pregnant in between the fall to now, congrats! They will be pregnant during the summer, which means tons of opportunities to sport sexy and cute maternity swimsuits. Being able to wear maternity swimsuits is exciting because maternity swimsuits are fun! There are different styles that match up to non-maternity styles but why not take the chance to show off the bump?
So what are those styles? Well, we found a ton. There's ruffle tops and ruched ones, low-v-necklines and open backs. Some are tankinis while others are one-pieces. It's possible for pregnant women to rock bikinis but we wanted to highlight some of the most adorable belly-accentuating suits we could find. Enjoy!
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Ruffle Top Tankini1
Sweet and simple is the name of the game for this Macy's maternity swimsuit. The top part of the suit has ruffles down in the chest area but the rest of the one-piece black suit is plain. It also comes in pink stripes.
Ruffle Top Tankini ($30, Macy's)
-
Mixed Mono Polka Dot2
Polka dot bikinis are okay, but this one-piece polka dot suit is both sexy and chic. It's all polka-dot but mono-toned with white and black dots on top, separated with a ruffle before the belly begins, and white dots with a black background on the bottom.
Mixed Mono Polka Dot ($33.50, ASOS)
-
-
Crinkle High Leg High Waist Bikini Bottom3
High-waisted bottoms are popular in any clothing genre but especially in the swimsuit area. And maternity suits are included. This high leg, high waist bikini bottom covers the belly completely and can be paired with a cute tank.
Crinkle High Leg High Waist Bikini Bottom ($23, ASOS)
-
Ruffle Front One Piece4
Ruffles are all the rage. This one-piece maternity swimsuit is an all-black piece that features ruffles across the top, oh, and has a one-shoulder design. It's one of Motherhood Maternity's plus size suits and goes up to a size 3X.
Ruffle Front One Piece ($18, Motherhood Maternity)
-
-
Glow and Grow Rouched One Piece5
It's all about the belly (and a pop of ruching on top) with this Glow and Grow ruched one-piece suit from Walmart. It has two spaghetti straps holding everything up but otherwise is supportive of the growing belly below.
Glow and Grow Rouched One Piece ($49, Walmart)
-
The Belize Maillot One Piece6
This white swimsuit screams Instagram. It's simple and chic and white just looks amazing on tanned skin. It has a slightly scooped neckline. Reviewers have said that the material is super soft and the backside area is cheeky.
The Belize Maillot One Piece ($218, Hatch)
-
-
Smocked Waist One Piece7
Halter top suits are still out there as evidenced by this cute black one-piece. It's a v-cut neckline and a short-esque style lining of the leg area of the suit. Another feature of the suit is the smocked waist which wraps the belly.
Smocked Waist One Piece ($18, Motherhood Maternity)
-
Ruched Two Piece Tankini8
This ruched two-piece checkered black and white tankini is perfect for a day at the beach or the pool. It has a ruched top area and covers the belly beautifully in gingham. There's a little keyhole opening on the back, too.
Ruched Two Piece Tankini ($32, Motherhood Maternity)
-
-
Beach Bump One Piece9
Plain black suits are always good to have in the closet, but this one is particularly fun. It's a one-piece that says "beach bump" across the front in all caps. It's a fun way to play on the baby belly and the trend of funny sayings on swimsuits.
Beach Bump One Piece ($28, Motherhood Maternity)
-
Striped Tie Front Tankini Top10
Stripes will never go out of style and stripes paired with a bow-tie top and a soft pink color makes for a romantic and fun swimsuit. This striped tie tankini is available from Target for just $25 and can be paired with a swimsuit bottom of choice.
Striped Tie Front Tankini Top ($25, Target)
-
-
Lace One Piece11
This swimsuit is an ode to all the lace lovers out there. This spaghetti strap halter suit has a deep v-neckline that's lined with cream lace while the rest of the swimsuit is black. The back part of the suit is completely open.
Lace One Piece ($40, Target)
-
Tie Front Cut-Out One Piece12
This cut-out maternity one-piece is the best of both worlds for swimwear. The top has a cute floral design and bow tie feature while the bottom part of the suit is high-waisted covering the belly, all with a cute peak-a-book cut-out for a little bit of skin exposure.
Tie Front Cut-Out One Piece ($40, Target)
-
-
Side-Tie Wrap Tankini Top13
Fit and flare styles aren't just for dresses. It works for swimsuit tops too as seen on this tankini top. It has a romantic side-tie bow that wraps around to the side of the belly and normal-sized spaghetti straps. Can be paired with white or black bottoms.
Side-Tie Wrap Tankini Top ($25, Target)
-
Twist Front Tankini Swim Top14
This lilac color on the twist-front designed tankini top from A Pea in the Pod is simply stunning. The straps are thin making the twist front the star of the suit. But the straps are removable for a strapless look if wanted.
Twist Front Tankini Swim Top ($19, A Pea in the Pod)
-
-
The Maternity Ribbed Voyager15
For a swimsuit that is supportive and has an athletic feel, we give the Ribbed Voyager from Summersalt. This color is called "dusk" but it comes in black and olive green as well and goes up to a size 14. Our favorite part? The criss-cross back straps.
The Maternity Ribbed Voyager ($95, Summersalt)
-
Berry Supportive Belted Suit16
Belts don't just go on jeans, they can go tastefully on swimsuits, too, as seen on this Seraphine "Berry Supportive" belted suit. And yes, it is supportive as well with a fully covered belly and bra-like top (it has underwire and is slightly padded.)
Berry Supportive Belted Suit ($59, Seraphine)
-
-
Polka-Dot V-Neck Wrap-Front One-Piece17
More polka dots with this deep v-neck neckline because both v-necks and polka dots are awesome. It's a wrap style suit with the fabric wrapping across the belly and features a small tie under the chest on the left side of the suit.
Polka-Dot V-Neck Wrap-Front One-Piece ($40, Old Navy)
-
Pink Peonies Off-the-Shoulder Tankini18
This off-the-shoulder floral, colorful tankini is so bright and fun and perfect for the summer season. It's touted as both a regular tankini and a maternity swimsuit based on Curvy Swimsuit's site. And though it's off-the-shoulder it still features straps for extra support.
Pink Peonies Off-the-Shoulder Tankini ($121, Curvy Swimwear)
-
-
Ruffle Top One Piece19
We will always stan a soft and romantic ruffle top, strapless swimsuit. This one-piece features the ruffle off the top part of the suit. It's a stunning periwinkle color all over and perfect for lounging by the pool (or taking the perfect Insta baby bump pic.)
Ruffle Top One Piece ($46, Pink Blush)
-
Ruffle Flounce One-Shoulder Monokini20
We couldn't end this roundup without a fun pattern swimsuit, could we? Here's a ruffle off-the-shoulder (one-shoulder) swimsuit with a lemon pattern, although there are a bunch of other colors on Amazon, where it's just $25.
Ruffle Flounce One-Shoulder Monokini ($25, Amazon)