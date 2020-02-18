Redo an Entire Bedroom on a Budget With These Perfect Products

overstock
Interior design has long been an area of interest. Between entire channels that cover decorating, such as HGTV, coverage on sites like this one, and even Instagram, where fun designs are just so pretty to look at, plenty of ideas exist to revamp a space and make it comfier and more relaxing. And there's always an excuse to make this happen. Spring brings a change in season and the chance to do some deep cleaning, so it's the perfect opportunity to make over a room. Why not a bedroom?
Redoing a bedroom is way easier -- and much more affordable -- than people may think. Gone are the days of buying bulky and expensive bedroom sets. These days, it's small upgrades and furniture pieces that make the biggest difference. See some of the items that can make any bedroom Instagram-ready.
Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Area Rug1
An area rug is at the top of our list for a bedroom makeover item for many reasons. Perhaps the best reason to bring in a new area rug is because it can tie the separate elements of a room together, whether through its the color scheme or its design. Joss & Main offers a lot of options that fall within an affordable price range.
Area rug ($23, Joss & Main)
-
Water-Based Wall and Ceiling Primer2
One of the biggest ways to revamp a room is to repaint it, either the entire room or the trim to make it brighter or moodier. But don't forget to prime first. That step is vital to making the color or colors used as vibrant as possible and last for years.
Water-based wall and ceiling primer ($9, Lowe's)
-
-
Interior Paint3
Once the walls or trim is primed away for optimal vibrancy, then paint in any color can be applied. Paint comes in a range of prices, but this brand from Walmart costs just $13 per gallon-size can.
Interior paint ($13, Walmart)
-
Painter's Tape4
OK, yes, we have lots of items dedicated to painting because it's such a big part of a renovation. Painter's tape is a necessity for any painting project to make sure it results in crisp paint lines and no bleeding of one color onto another surface.
Painter's tape ($4, Walmart)
-
-
Sheer Linen Curtain Panels5
Curtains have many uses. They're similar to rugs when it comes to design as they can bring a room or color scheme together. They can brighten the room if they are made of light-colored fabric or make darker colors stand out if darker fabric is chosen. Curtains also serve a functional purpose as they both dress up windows and help control how much light comes in.
Sheer linen curtain panels ($19, Target)
-
Shiplap Peel & Stick Wallpaper6
Chip and Jo Gaines may be the experts when it comes to shiplap, but it doesn't mean they're the only ones who can put it in rooms. With wallpaper, it's super affordable to have a look and feel of shiplap without the hard labor or hefty price.
Shiplap peel & stick wallpaper ($34, Target)
-
-
Peel & Stick Removable Wallpaper7
Wallpaper isn't always used as a hack for shiplap, though. Its modern designs today make it more in style than ever and an effective way to upgrade a room. Those who want to make a bold statement can create a focal wall by applying wallpaper to just one wall instead of all four.
Peel & stick removable wallpaper ($9, Walmart)
-
Accent Lamp Base8
Designer accent lamps are probably one of the most functional pieces a room can have. World Market has lots of intricate lamp base designs based on the style of the room, such as this gold one featuring pentagons.
Accent lamp base ($30, World Market)
-
-
Upholstered Headboard9
Headboards are not always necessary for a room makeover, but they're an affordable way to upgrade a room or bed frame without spending money on a whole new frame or furniture set. They come in different textures and materials, but this upholstered, tufted headboard from Overstock is particularly chic.
Upholstered headboard ($109, Overstock)
-
DIY Plastic Grid Drawer Divider10
Plastic grid dividers aren't visible just by looking into a room, but they're clutch in terms of a redesign, as redesigning is all about looking sleek and minimal too. Store excess clutter that can make a room feel small in organized drawers.
DIY plastic grid drawer divider ($10, Amazon)
-
-
Comforter Set11
One of the easiest ways to upgrade the look of a room without spending a ton of money is by getting a new comforter. The comforter needs to bring out the color of the room in some way. Walmart sells affordable sets for less than $40.
Comforter set ($20 to $35, Walmart)
-
White Marble/Brushed Brass Knob12
New dressers or bedroom sets can be super-pricey, even on the low end of the price range. A cool, cheap, and affordable hack to upgrade the furniture already in the bedroom is to buy chic knobs and replace the outdated ones.
White marble/brushed brass knob ($9, Target)
-
-
Full-Length Floor Mirror13
Mirrors may already be a part of a bedroom, but a full-length mirror can be a game-changer. They open up the space by making the room look bigger and function as sort of a furniture piece in the room. The bigger size also allows them to reflect more light, which can boost the illusion of more space.
Full-length floor mirror ($130, Amazon)
-
Throw Blanket14
Chairs, sofas, and the end of beds look so bare without throw blankets. When redesigning a room, a throw blanket is an easy way to put the finishing touches on making the room feel cozy and ready to live in.
Throw blanket ($10, Macy's)
-
-
Microfiber Bucket Accent Chair15
Chairs are often only designated for sitting rooms or living rooms, but chairs can be an effective decor item in a bedroom, as well as a functional place to read. It's another opportunity to add a color pop as well.
Microfiber bucket accent chair ($100, Walmart)
-
Throw Pillow16
Throw pillows are an affordable way to bring a color scheme together or just have a pop of color on a bed or chair in the room. This pillow from Society6 features an abstract design with a few different color schemes.
Throw pillow ($21, Society6)
-
-
Framed Art Print17
It's not always about the furniture when it comes to redoing a bedroom. Art can complement the room, from the vibe it has to the colors and more. Shelling out a ton of money isn't necessary for those who turn to this option to spruce up a space. Society6 has a ton of prints, and many are already framed.
Framed art print ($29, Society6)
-
Under Bed Storage Bin18
Storage bins aren't front and center on Pinterest when it comes to cool interior decorating ideas, but they play a big role. Instead of ruining the look of a room with clothes sticking out of drawers or on the floor, stick them in a bin. These bins, designed to fit under beds, provide valuable storage space.
Under bed storage bin ($5, Target)
-
-
5-Drawer Organizer19
Clutter on a dresser or bedside table, whether it be jewelry or makeup without a place, can make a room look cluttered. A simple five-drawer organizer can give these items a place and make a place look tidy for not much money.
5-drawer organizer ($50, Michaels)
-
Floating Shelves20
It can't be a full room redesign without shelves. Shelves work well for storing photos, providing space in an organized way for books or other knick-knacks that would otherwise take up space on a bedside table or top of a dresser.
Floating shelves ($22, Etsy)