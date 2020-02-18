20 Unexpectedly Useful Things Every New Mom Needs

Target
Babies are the cutest things and it seems as the spring approaches so do more of the pregnancy announcements and the births. But where is a new mom to start? Surely she will get advice from other moms who have been there as well as family and friends. They'll give advice, too, which helps the new mom have a better idea of what to expect and what they'll need. And there will be somewhat obvious items to get as well, from the stroller to onesies to bibs and bottles.
But lots of new moms, or moms-to-be, may wonder what are some of the things not on the lists or top of mind for everyone. It's the items that no one really knows until one actually becomes a parent and sees in the moment, "I could really use this right now." That's where this list comes in. These items are the not-so-obvious things new moms should buy that'll make their lives a whole lot easier once the baby comes, from booger suction aspirators to portable pumps and newborn onesies mittens.
NoseFrida The Snotsucker Nasal Aspirator1
Nasal aspirators aren't the sexiest baby item that parents need but its among one of the most important. It sucks the snot out of babies' noses for them so they can breathe and hopefully not cry from congestion or get sick.
NoseFrida The Snotsucker Nasal Aspirator ($16, Babylist)
Munchkin Designer Diaper Change Kit2
New parents usually have an understanding that for changing diapers on the go they will need the diapers and wipes, but it's easy to forget that they'll need to place the baby down somewhere to change them and it's better to have a changing pad to put down.
Munchkin Designer Diaper Change Kit ($13, Target)
Aveeno Baby Daily Moisture Lotion3
Everyone has heard of diaper rash and some of the creams that can soothe it for baby, but sometimes babies have sensitive skin, or eczema, everyone else on their bodies. This very popular Aveeno moisturizing lotion, which is also made with oatmeal, can assuage any pain or flare-ups.
Aveeno Baby Daily Moisture Lotion ($6, Walmart)
Fridababy 3-in-1 Humidifier4
Adults aren't the only people that can reap the benefits of a humidifier. Humidifiers can help babies breathe as well as retain moisture in their skin. But what makes this Fridababy humidifier is that as part of the 3-in-1 feature it also has a diffuser and nightlight.
Fridababy 3-in-1 Humidifier ($50, BuyBuyBaby)
BabyBjörn Bouncer5
It may seem like a baby bouncer may not be necessary with everyone coming over once a baby is born and wanting to hold him or her, but in the times that mom is alone, this will be a true gift. Place the baby in the bouncer and have them soothed into calmness or to sleep.
BabyBjörn Bouncer ($200, Bed, Bath and Beyond)
Wearable Breast Pump6
Gone are the days where mothers need to be present with their babies to breastfeed them. While skin-to-skin contact is important, breast pumps can help mom prep bottles for the baby to have her breastmilk any time. This wearable one makes it easy to pump and multitask.
Wearable Breast Pump ($500, Willow Pump)
Nipple Cream7
Speaking of breastfeeding, when it does happen the breast to baby way, which happens a lot of the time, the nipples can get sore. Someone is sucking milk out of it after all! This Lanolin nipple cream can help take some soreness away.
Nipple Cream ($8.25, Target)
Nursing Pads8
Nursing is a big part of being a new mom who breastfeeds so it makes sense there will be a lot of products for it. But ones that are often overlooked are nursing pads. They can be put over the nipple after pumping or feeding to soak up any residual milk leaks.
Nursing Pads ($28, Walmart)
Safety 1st Cradle Cap Brush & Comb9
Cradle cap is one of those baby ailments that parents don't know too much about until they experience it with their babies. Cradle cap, or the flaky, scales on the top of baby's head, can be treated, but a cradle cap brush and comb tool can help remove the excess and build-up.
Safety 1st Cradle Cap Brush & Comb ($5, BuyBuyBaby)
Onesies with Hand Mittens10
It's a given that babies will need onesies and lots of them. But babies, especially newborns, will need hand mittens. It's such a small thing but so important. Babies have no motor skills so they can end up scratching themselves with their little nails while sleeping unless they're covered.
Onesies with Hand Mittens ($8, Target)
Electric Bottle Warmer11
Bottle warmers are great because they save a lot of time and make bottles that much more soothing for babies to enjoy. This one has three different temperate settings, but instead of submerging the bottle in a warming tool, hot water dispenses into the bottle first to warm the liquid after.
Electric Bottle Warmer ($50, BuyBuyBaby)
Pacifier Clips12
Pacifier clips may seem like one of those items that are just an add-on to a baby shower gift or something available in the check-out line of the store but ask any seasoned mom: they're huge. Pacifiers can be easily lost or spit out by babies but these keep them close.
Pacifier Clips ($5, Target)
Graco Lightweight Stroller13
Most people will advise new moms to get a stroller, and she'll likely get one anyone at her shower as for the baby, and it'll likely be one of those convertible ones. But having a lightweight stroller will come in handy for quick trips and for traveling.
Graco Lightweight Stroller ($90, JC Penney)
Nursing & Infant Support Pillow14
Ok, back to nursing. When people think about it they likely think of moms just holding their baby and letting it happen, but may not consider holding baby for so long their arms may hurt. Having a support pillow can help with that as well as give baby a more comfortable experience.
Nursing & Infant Support Pillow ($30, Pottery Barn Kids)
Swaddle Blanket Set15
Baby swaddles make baby feel safe, cozy and comfortable and hopefully, fingers crossed, give them a better sleep. The thing is, it might be harder to handle with bigger blankets. Swaddle blankets are thin enough for actual swaddling.
Swaddle Blanket Set ($16, Etsy)
Wireless Earbud Headphones16
One may at first find it strange that a pair of wireless earbuds would make a list of things new moms need, but hear us out. At night, perhaps very late, moms may need to feed the baby or pump. It can get lonely and boring, so wireless buds will let mom listen to music or watch a show while walking around a room and without worrying about cords.
Wireless Earbud Headphones ($50, Best Buy)
Sophie la Girafe Teether17
Sophie the Giraffe is kind of like a legend in the parenting world. At some point, babies will teeth and need something to gnaw on. Sophie the giraffe should be that teether. It' a go-to of many moms who have been through the stage.
Sophie la Girafe Teether ($25, Target)
Blowout Blocker Diaper Extension18
We weren't sure such an item existed, but alas it does. Behold, the blowout blocker diaper extender. Blowouts happen when a baby and parents are out and about and the poop is so expansive it goes everywhere. Putting this blocker on babies during travel or events will keep things contained, literally.
Blowout Blocker Diaper Extension ($16, Amazon)
Fridababy Quick-Read Rectal Thermometer19
Baby thermometers are huge. They can alert babies to when babies are sick, or getting sick, and enable them to take action as early as possible. It may sometimes miss the shower registry as it's not as nice to have as a teether or pack of diapers but it's useful to have.
Fridababy Quick-Read Rectal Thermometer ($15, BuyBuyBaby)
Different Size Diapers20
Last but not least, we have diapers. One may think, well, duh, of course, a new mom will need diapers, but a lot of times, moms get tons and tons of diapers of all one size, but babies grow a lot quicker than new parents think, and having the next few sizes handy will be heaven-sent.
Different Size Diapers ($53, Honest Company)