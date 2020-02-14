Calling All Parents: Gymboree Is Back & Cuter Than Ever After Bankruptcy

Gymboree
It's been more than a year since the beloved kids' clothing store Gymboree went out of business (sending parents everywhere into mourning). But it looks like those dark days are finally over. As of February 12, Gymboree is back in business -- and better than ever! According to the brand's website, Gymboree clothing is once again available online, as well as in more than 200 brick-and-mortar retail locations of The Children's Place.
The brand-new line comes just in time for Easter.
There are plenty of spring-ready options for boys, too.
You don't want to miss out on the super sweet Very Cherry collection!
There's also a fun little collection for your little slugger, now that baseball season's right around the corner.
In case you didn't get the memo, poppies are back -- in a big way!
You can also add a splash (or two, or three) of color with the Hello! Cupcake collection.
In a statement to WIMS, President and CEO Jane Elfers explained that the relaunch happened after a lot of hard work.
“The Gymboree team has worked tirelessly to bring this iconic brand back to its passionate and loyal customers,” she wrote.
“Gymboree was successfully built on capturing the essence of childhood in its product design,” Senior Vice President of Design and Brand Creative Jennifer Groves explained in the statement. “Childhood passes by in a moment, and because of this, we want to capture family memories that will last forever as kids run, dream, explore and imagine … all in Gymboree.”
If you're loving the new spring looks from Gymboree, there's a whole lot more where that came from.
According to WIMS, the brand's relaunch includes free shipping and returns for online orders and a new mobile app you can shop from! That sounds like a major win for all of us.
