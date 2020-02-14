Calling All Parents: Gymboree Is Back & Cuter Than Ever After Bankruptcy

That is good news, after the brand's sudden downfall last year. Gymboree filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed more than 800 stores in January 2019, kicking off a record-breaking year of store closings across the US, according to Business Insider.

But 2020 looks different, as WIMS reported that the brand is launching with eight new collections ranging in size from 12 months to 8 years. Many of the new styles are perfect for springtime, such as the sweet-looking Spring Jubilee collection for girls, which includes a girl's ruffle cardigan ($26.21, Gymboree,) girls floral dress ($37.46, Gymboree), and girls bunny dress ($37.46, Gymboree).