Calling All Parents: Gymboree Is Back & Cuter Than Ever After Bankruptcy

It's been more than a year since the beloved kids' clothing store Gymboree went out of business (sending parents everywhere into mourning). But it looks like those dark days are finally over. As of February 12, Gymboree is back in business -- and better than ever! According to the brand's website, Gymboree clothing is once again available online, as well as in more than 200 brick-and-mortar retail locations of The Children's Place.

  • The brand-new line comes just in time for Easter.

    Gymboree
    Gymboree

    That is good news, after the brand's sudden downfall last year. Gymboree filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed more than 800 stores in January 2019, kicking off a record-breaking year of store closings across the US, according to Business Insider.

    But 2020 looks different, as WIMS reported that the brand is launching with eight new collections ranging in size from 12 months to 8 years. Many of the new styles are perfect for springtime, such as the sweet-looking Spring Jubilee collection for girls, which includes a girl's ruffle cardigan ($26.21, Gymboree,) girls floral dress ($37.46, Gymboree), and girls bunny dress ($37.46, Gymboree).

  • There are plenty of spring-ready options for boys, too.

    Gymboree
    Gymboree

    So if you're searching for the perfect Easter Sunday ensemble, look no further. 

    Check out the cozy and sophisticated argyle sweater vest ($22.46, Gymboree) and colorblock oxford button up shirt ($18.71, Gymboree). They go perfectly with the belted chino pants ($24.71, Gymboree) to create a preppy look that works for any special occasion.

  • You don't want to miss out on the super sweet Very Cherry collection!

    Gymboree
    Gymboree

    Just look at how cute that little girls tiered one-piece suit ($22.46, Gymboree) is! Pair it with the girls embroidered shortalls ($29.96, Gymboree) and girls embroidered cover up ($22.46, Gymboree), and your little girl is ready for a day in the sun.

  • There's also a fun little collection for your little slugger, now that baseball season's right around the corner.

    Gymboree
    Gymboree

    Spring training starts in just a few weeks! Obviously your little MVP needs a few looks out of the Opening Day collection. Deck out the sports fan in a boys embroidered button up shirt ($18.71, Gymboree), matching baseball hat ($12.71, Gymboree), and boys baseball jogger pants ($18.71, Gymboree).

  • In case you didn't get the memo, poppies are back -- in a big way!

    Gymboree
    Gymboree

    (Yep, looks like florals for spring are pretty groundbreaking this year!)

    Just take a look at this adorable girls floral dot dress ($33.71, Gymboree), girls embroidered stripe dress ($22.46, Gymboree), and girls cardigan ($26.21, Gymboree). How sweet is that?

  • You can also add a splash (or two, or three) of color with the Hello! Cupcake collection.

    Gymboree
    Gymboree

    We don't know about you, but we're kind of wishing these came in grown-up sizes ... There are just so many spring picnics where we'd want to wear the girls embroidered jean jacket ($33.71, Gymboree), girls cupcake smocked Dress ($29.96, Gymboree), and girls colorblocked tiered skort ($22.46, Gymboree).

  • In a statement to WIMS, President and CEO Jane Elfers explained that the relaunch happened after a lot of hard work.

    “The Gymboree team has worked tirelessly to bring this iconic brand back to its passionate and loyal customers,” she wrote

    “Gymboree was successfully built on capturing the essence of childhood in its product design,” Senior Vice President of Design and Brand Creative Jennifer Groves explained in the statement. “Childhood passes by in a moment, and because of this, we want to capture family memories that will last forever as kids run, dream, explore and imagine … all in Gymboree.”

  • If you're loving the new spring looks from Gymboree, there's a whole lot more where that came from.

    According to WIMS, the brand's relaunch includes free shipping and returns for online orders and a new mobile app you can shop from! That sounds like a major win for all of us.

