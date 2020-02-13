I'm Pretty Sure Getting Toys In the Mail Is the Best Thing That Ever Happened to My Toddler

Lauren Gordon
Playing with my son is one of my truest, most legitimate joys in life. Truly, when we turned some invisible (but very real) corner at around 17 months we when from passively playing to full blown imagination, and I swear it made me love my baby just a bit more. Watching him use his mind and creativity is especially delightful, and through play I can see first hand it is how he absorbs new information.
Being he is my first child, grandparents have gone to great lengths to spoil him with toys.
We started with a "Panda Crate" which caters toys to kids ages 0-24 months. KiwiCo offers crates that cater to kids up to 14 years old (and adults!).
In our crate, everything arrived neatly packaged and was complete with cards explaining what was in the crate and how to play with it.
The first thing that captured his imagination was the hide and seek mat.
Next we tried the matching game.
The animal rockers were admittedly a bit of a challenge.
The winner of this box by far and away was the peek-a-boo puzzles.
All in all I'd say we had a pretty great night playing together with this.
It challenges you as a parent to really engage with your kids, and it also gives them something to look forward too. He was so excited that a package came just for him, and that he and his mom had some truly interactive time.
To try Kiwico for yourself, check out the many box options they have for all age (from the Panda crate for babies 0 to 24 months, to the Maker crate for kids up to 104 years old!).
