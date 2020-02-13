I'm Pretty Sure Getting Toys In the Mail Is the Best Thing That Ever Happened to My Toddler

We started with a "Panda Crate" which caters toys to kids ages 0-24 months. KiwiCo offers crates that cater to kids up to 14 years old (and adults!).

The Panda Crate we received has six toy activities that were selected with the help of experts at Seattle Children's Hospital to bring parents researched based techniques to help support a child's development.

Each Panda Crate includes 2 months' worth of age-appropriate products and activities and ships every other month which is $19.95 and comes with free shipping. You can choose to get more crates and various different prices, and as your child gets older, you can expand into the other crate options.