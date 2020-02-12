We Know It's February But Pumpkin Spice Latte Scented Slime Is a Thing & You Need It

Christina Wood
Pumpkin spice latte season may be over. But that doesn't mean your craving for pumpkin spice lattes is gone. 

What if I were to tell you that you could have a calorie- and caffeine-free pumpkin spice latte in your hands whenever you want? And that it would satisfy your urge to fidget as well?

If you're honest, what you mostly want from that sweet, fall pumpkiny beverage is the smell, right?

Well, here is some slime that looks and smells exactly like a pumpkin spice latte. It's fun to play with. It smells terrific. And it won't kill your diet or get you jacked up on caffeine. 

  • Slime from Starbucks?

    Etsy

    This is so cute! Pumpkin spice latte slime that looks yummy, smells like a Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, and even comes with a Starbucks coffee cup charm.

    Give this to the kids, or keep it for yourself. You can smell your latte and have it, too.

    This Pumpkin Spice Latte Scented Slime With Starbucks Coffee Charm is on sale for $1.60.

  • Coffee slime without the pumpkin?

    Etsy

    Not a pumpkin spice latte fan? If you're like me, you like your coffee to taste like coffee. Well, you can still have slime. And it looks and smells like a delicious brew. But this is a brew you can hold in your hands and play with. 

    Strange but somehow very satisfying.

    This Coffee Lover Butter Slime Set ($10) comes with three 2-ounce jars of slime and three tiny coffee charms. You can choose exactly the coffee scent you want. Yum! 

  • Is ice cream your slime weakness?

    Etsy

    Sometimes a frozen treat calls from the freezer, undermining goals and sugarless diet ambitions. But this jar of Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Slime ($8.99) is safe. And it's fun to play with. Because it's slime that looks and smells exactly like vanilla bean ice cream.

    It would pair very nicely with some coffee slime.

