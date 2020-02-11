Scratch-Off Pregnancy Announcements Make Everyone Feel Like They Hit the Jackpot

Etsy
blogger
Christina Wood
Etsy

You peed on a stick and confirmed it: The next 18 years of your life are going to be very different! You hit the jackpot!

Now, how do you tell everyone in your life the good news?

Why not let them in on this feeling? The feeling of going about your daily life and having won a prize that's beyond price, beyond measure, and completely transforming. 

This is the way they would feel if they won the lottery, right? Terrified and amazed and lucky.

Why not put together a baby announcement that looks exactly like a lottery ticket?

Here's how.

  • These scratch-off lottery tickets look like the real thing.

    Etsy

    They say "Instant Cash" at the top. You scratch off the silver paint to reveal the prize underneath. Until your recipients get to the part about the baby, they will believe you have sent them a lottery ticket. And who doesn't scratch off a lottery ticket without dreams of a different future?

    Exactly. That's the effect you are going for. 

    One Pregnancy Announcement Fake Lottery Scratch Off Ticket costs $3.93. Or buy them in packs of five or 10.

  • Lucky Treasure Lottery

    Etsy

    These are a similar idea, but the heading says, "Lucky Treasure," which is somehow quite fitting here. And the color scheme is green. So if you have a bit of the Irish in you (or like lucky green), this is likely the announcement card you want.

    A six-pack of these scratch-off, fake lottery ticket baby announcements is $8.88.

  • No baby? Well, April 1 is around the corner.

    Etsy

    No baby to announce? That's OK. You can still get in on the fake lottery ticket fun. April Fool's Day is coming up, and these "Instant Cash" fake lottery tickets are perfect for tricking friends and family into believing that either they won the lottery or you are sending them a clever baby announcement. 

    These fake scratch-off cards simply announce, "You've been fooled." 

    At least you thought enough of them to send a card, right?

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

