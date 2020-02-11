5 Gifts for People Obsessed With Enneagrams

Christina Wood
Enneagrams are a method of understanding and describing people based on nine types -- identified with a number and description -- that "represent nine distinct strategies for relating to the self, others, and the world."

It's a way of explaining why we are all different and yet able to understand each other. It enables us to see our differences clearly, so we can better relate to each other's different ways of interacting. According to The Narrative Enneagram, it's a method that "fosters greater understanding through a universal language that transcends gender, religion, nationality, and culture."

Like anything that makes people think, "Yes! That makes complete sense!" this method has some devoted followers. If you are -- or know -- a devotee, we have some merch for you!

The jokes are a bit "inside baseball" -- but that's all the more fun, right? 

  • Type 2 Is the Giver

    Etsy

    Everyone wants a Type 2 in their life. They aren't out for No. 1 -- they are the Giver. They know who they are. But it's always nice to be appreciated. So, if you have a Type 2 in your life, acknowledge that power with this tee. 

    The Type 2 Enneagram Shirt is $25 and comes in a wide range of colors and sizes. It will fit the Giver in your life perfectly.

  • Sometimes It's Hard Being an 8

    Etsy

    When you are the Protector, you speak your mind. Type 8s say when they are angry. They don't hesitate. And that can land hard on some people. If you -- or someone you know -- have run afoul of the frankness of an 8, maybe someone needs a mug that acknowledges that sometimes the way of the 8 requires an apology,

    Give this Enneagram Type 8 Mug ($18) and wear that apology right out in the open. It's not that the person was intentionally mean. It's just that, sometimes, the truth hurts.

  • Significant Others as Enneagrams

    Etsy

    Have your portrait painted as a couple! Well, not a portrait of your actual selves -- this is a representation of your Enneagram types. Hang it on the wall to serve as a constant reminder of how you relate to each other, how you are different, and how you are the same. These watercolors reflect the traits of the different types. You pick the colors. 

    A six-inch portrait is $11.99.

  • Wear a Pin With Your Number

    Etsy

    What's your type? Once you know, you can wear that number like a badge so that other Enneagram fans can see you and know what to expect. Wouldn't that make life simpler to navigate?

    These soft enamel pins with black directional lines are $9.90 each. This one is Type 1 (the Perfectionist) but this Etsy shop has all the numbers.

  • Drink From the Cup of Self-Knowledge

    Etsy

    Why stop at drinking and knowing things when you can know things about yourself and drink from a cup that expresses what you know? (That escalated quickly.)

    You pick the color of the mug, the color of the symbol, and the Enneagram type for this stainless- steel insulated tumbler ($24). Stay hydrated. Express yourself. And be clear about who you are, all at the same time. 

