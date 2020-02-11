5 Gifts for People Obsessed With Enneagrams



The Narrative Enneagram

Enneagrams are a method of understanding and describing people based on nine types -- identified with a number and description -- that "represent nine distinct strategies for relating to the self, others, and the world."

It's a way of explaining why we are all different and yet able to understand each other. It enables us to see our differences clearly, so we can better relate to each other's different ways of interacting. According to The Narrative Enneagram, it's a method that "fosters greater understanding through a universal language that transcends gender, religion, nationality, and culture."

Like anything that makes people think, "Yes! That makes complete sense!" this method has some devoted followers. If you are -- or know -- a devotee, we have some merch for you!

The jokes are a bit "inside baseball" -- but that's all the more fun, right?