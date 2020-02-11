Forget Bows -- This Taco Headband Is Way Cuter

The urge to dress a baby in adorable outfits and take photos is irresistible. Why would you try to resist? 

In a couple of years, that baby will insist on wearing a tutu, dinosaur costume, the same shirt six days a week, or whatever clothing defiance emerges with that burgeoning will and identity. This behavior will only continue until you, eventually, have no say at all in the outfits. Now's your chance.

Go for it! The cuter, the better. Indulge this whim. Take as many photos as you can. One day, your only recourse will be the threat of getting out the baby photos. Be ready!

Start with these taco headbands. Instagram will go wild. And your photo album will be amazing.

  • So Cute, I Could Eat You Up!

    Etsy

    This taco headband is cute all on its own. How cute will it be on a baby? The kind of cute that inspires the urge to squeeze, kiss, and threaten "I could eat you up!" That's how cute.

    This would make an adorable shower gift. It will look sweet on your tot, and the photos will be both adorable and hilarious. Why resist? It's futile.

    Especially because this Taco Baby Headband is only $18 and made from soft wool felt. It will fit your baby right into childhood when, if she refuses to wear it, you can wear it yourself. (It's very stretchy.)

  • A Taco Top That Goes With the Headwear

    Etsy

    Why not make it an outfit? This taco baby onesie ($13.04) will complete your photo shoot and make the baby so cute, you won't be able to get through the grocery store without admirers stopping to ogle. 

    Together with the taco headband, this would make a shower gift that will steal the show. Larger sizes are available if your intended recipient is no longer sporting onesies.

  • Taco Bummies Are the Cutest!

    Etsy

    No one wants to look at a diaper, which is why bummies exist. Once you've embraced this idea, why not go all in and dress baby in themed bummies? These taco bummies ($15.95) are all about tacos -- just the thing to wear on Taco Tuesday.

  • Feed Me Tacos and Tell Me I'm Pretty

    Etsy

    Life isn't that complicated, right? But some people need it spelled out because they will miss the obvious, overthink it, and fail at the basics. Smooth things out for this baby by spelling out the key to happiness -- "Feed me tacos and tell me I'm pretty" ($13.50) -- on a onesie. 

    That's really all it takes, right? Even if the baby isn't old enough for tacos, mom is!

  • Stylish -- and Taco About Cute!

    Etsy

    How cute are these avocado-colored leggings for a baby? So cute, the baby might outdo everyone at the park. These are handmade, mostly cotton, and absolutely adorable. If silly sayings aren't your style, get in the taco baby craze with these. They are only $12.75.


