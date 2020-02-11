Forget Bows -- This Taco Headband Is Way Cuter



Etsy

The urge to dress a baby in adorable outfits and take photos is irresistible. Why would you try to resist?

In a couple of years, that baby will insist on wearing a tutu, dinosaur costume, the same shirt six days a week, or whatever clothing defiance emerges with that burgeoning will and identity. This behavior will only continue until you, eventually, have no say at all in the outfits. Now's your chance.

Go for it! The cuter, the better. Indulge this whim. Take as many photos as you can. One day, your only recourse will be the threat of getting out the baby photos. Be ready!

Start with these taco headbands. Instagram will go wild. And your photo album will be amazing.