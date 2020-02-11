Here's How To Get Kids an Entire Spring Wardrobe for $100 or Less

old navy
Clothes and kids can be fun and challenging at the same time. On one hand, children constantly need new clothes because they're growing quickly and they struggle to gain some independence with clothing choices. On the other hand, dressing kids, or shopping for them, can be sort of fun, like a game or vision board. If there's any time to shop for a new wardrobe it is spring. But shopping for new clothes for one's child doesn't have to be expensive -- as long as it's done strategically.
So what is the strategy to get kids the wardrobe they need without draining the bank account? It's very similar to that of adults' shopping strategies: Get staple items that last, layers layers layers, specifically for spring, and shop for deals. That's what we had in mind when we compiled the essential wardrobe staples kids need -- and all for $100 (actually $102.50) or less. Staple items include T-shirts, sweaters, jean jackets, jeans, and leggings.
Varsity Hooded Tee1
Spring is when the heavy jackets go away, and kids love to finally break out sweatshirts again to head to school in. It's a great way to make sure they won't catch a cold but give them some room for air. This hooded tee is on sale for $10 to $12.
Varsity Hooded Tee ($12, Kohl's)
Softest Crew-Neck Tee 3-Pack2
Layers are a big and important part of dressing kids for spring. Buying them breathable and cute versatile T-shirts in different colors can go a long way. Old Navy has a pack of three different crew tees for just $15.
Softest Crew-Neck Tee 3-Pack ($15, Old Navy)
Gingham Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt3
Spring is when the sun comes out and some family gatherings happen. Whether it be church, Easter, Passover or a family function, jackets will no longer cover their outfits. Get them a button-down to have at the ready to pull out during these occasions.
Gingham Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt ($15, Target)
Active Shorts4
It's been said that some kids run hot blooded, or just become sweatier running around outside at recess or gym. Make it cooler for them with a pair of active sport shorts that will allow them to move with ease and cool down as they see fit. Target has them for $6.
Active Shorts ($6, Target)
Relaxed Straight Jeans5
Jeans are a good idea any time of year. Because kids grow out of them quickly, it's probably not the best idea to drop a lot of money on them. Seriously, the bottoms tatter and fray in a matter of months. To that end, use spring as a jean refresh and an affordable one at that.
Relaxed Straight Jeans ($8, Target)
Vans6
Vans are beyond popular these days, and they barely break the $40 mark. Kids can use them as sneakers for school but also with dressier outfits too as the sneaker fancy look actually can work, especially with this brand.
Vans ($40, DSW)
TOTAL: $96
Softest Crew-Neck Tee7
This crew-neck white tee is a must-have for every wardrobe. It works as a layer under a sweater and can be dressed down with jeans or dressed up with a skirt when it gets warmer. It's appropriate for nearly every occasion and only costs $6.50.
Softest Crew-Neck Tee ($6.50, Old Navy)
Flutter-Sleeve Chambray Jumpsuit8
Jumpers are very fashionable and in style right now, especially with jean-like material. Having a staple dressy item in the wardrobe is imperative and can go a long way. Wear it to a party, school, or another event.
Flutter-Sleeve Chambray Jumpsuit ($30, Old Navy)
Basic Super Skinny Jeans9
Fresh jeans are always a good idea. Although darker jeans work for wintertime, spring is the time to break out lighter wash jeans to go with colorful or light-colored tops. These skinny jeans are just $10 from The Children's Place.
Basic Super Skinny Jeans ($10, The Children's Place)
Leggings10
Leggings may seem like another version of pants, but they are so much more vital than that. They, too, can be worn with blouses or sweaters, but also under dresses. They're the versatile item that kids need in their closet and they're affordable.
Leggings ($5, Children's Place)
Denim Jacket11
Jean jackets are in style and handy to have in the spring when it's not too cold but not too hot either. It can be thrown over any outfit and look cute, from rompers to dresses to jeans and a T-shirt at school.
Denim Jacket ($19 with code ROSES, Kohl's)
Zip-Up French Terry Hoodie12
When a jean jacket is too heavy for spring, there's always the option to throw on a classic zip-up hoodie. It is the classic wardrobe item that every kid, and person TBH, needs in the closet. From cold movie theaters to spring weekends or nights playing after school, it'll get good use.
Zip-Up French Terry Hoodie ($14, Carter's)
Lace-Up Twill Sneakers13
A spring outfit would not be complete with a fresh set of kicks. Like the shoes above, getting a pair that can go with any outfit, dressy or casual, is a hack that makes money stretch. These can be won with jeans or with a dress.
Lace-Up Twill Sneakers ($18, Old Navy)
TOTAL: $102.50 (We went over by $2.50 but we'll take it!)