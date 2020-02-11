Here's How To Get Kids an Entire Spring Wardrobe for $100 or Less

Image: old navy



old navy Clothes and kids can be fun and challenging at the same time. On one hand, children constantly need new clothes because they're growing quickly and they struggle to gain some independence with clothing choices. On the other hand, dressing kids, or shopping for them, can be sort of fun, like a game or vision board. If there's any time to shop for a new wardrobe it is spring. But shopping for new clothes for one's child doesn't have to be expensive -- as long as it's done strategically.

So what is the strategy to get kids the wardrobe they need without draining the bank account? It's very similar to that of adults' shopping strategies: Get staple items that last, layers layers layers, specifically for spring, and shop for deals. That's what we had in mind when we compiled the essential wardrobe staples kids need -- and all for $100 (actually $102.50) or less. Staple items include T-shirts, sweaters, jean jackets, jeans, and leggings.

Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

