20 Best Board Games for Toddlers

Toddlers are at such a wild and precious age. They're extremely curious and are ready to soak in everything that comes their way. But they're kids, too, not babies anymore. That means they want to have more stimulation than just blocks and letters. They're old enough for board games, which also (shhh) helps them learn things such as colors, numbers, and social skills. Luckily, plenty of said games exist that are perfectly informative, creative, and fun for them.
So what do these toddler games look like? Lots of matching, some old school and some traditional, but many more with a modern and fun twist. There are also games such as Candy Land and interactive games that encourage movement. The kids will be able to play without much help from mom and dad, though we are sure that they'll have fun playing too.
Goliath Dragon Snacks Game
Dragons are a big hit with kids, so it's not surprising this dragon game is as well. It's not so much a board game as an interactive matching game. Players grab the shapes from the dragon's belly before the dragon roars. It keeps them on their toes while shaping motor skills.
Five Little Fish Game
Remember the carnival game where one could get a magnetic fishing pole and try to scoop up a fish? That's the idea with this Five Little Fish game. Kid can flip a card to see what fish to catch and flip the card underneath. Their goal is to hook a fish with a matching card.
Porcupine Pop Game
This porcupine game will help kids with their counting skills and keep them on their toes. They press the porcupine's nose a designated number of times. If they are the lucky ones to press on a magic turn, the animal's "quills" will pop out.
Jungle Bingo Game
Jungle bingo is like regular bingo except it is appropriate for toddlers and likely a lot more fun. Each kid and family member gets a card with different jungle animals, and the goal is to get a row or column. It comes with jungle counters for the cards and eight different cards.
I Spy Pre-School Game
I Spy is a game that can played without an actual board, in the real world of course, but this brings great visuals. The game "is designed for ages 3+ yrs helps players to match riddles with pictures without reading."
Pressman Lucky Ducks Game
Kids love ducks, so why not a game completely dedicated to the cute little birds? In this game, kids pick up a duck at a time and get a shape. The goal is to find the matching shapes before another player. It's a fun way for kids to learn.
The Sneaky, Snacky Squirrel Game!
Sneaky Snacky Squirrel is a "fun and addictive toddler board game designed to teach young children about colors." Kids use the spinner and pick up the type of acorn the spinner lands on. The first child to get all the acorns wins.
Monkey Around Game
This board game isn't a typical one. It involves thinking but also lots of movement. Each of 40 cards has a different movement that players need to do upon picking it up "from hugs, to high fives, to simple skills like balancing, hopping, and marching." It's a fun game to play for those who don't like to sit still.
Candy Land
Candy Land is a classic game that is fun for the entire family, although toddlers will find the fun colors and candy on the board particularly attractive and engaging. Each person picks a card with an image and moves to the spot on the board that corresponds to it. First one to the end wins.
Math for Love Tiny Polka Dot
This Tiny Polka Dot game is perfect for parents or teachers who want to get their young kids in a math state of mind early on and in a fun way. The game works as a matching game, but the goal is to get two cards with dots that add up to 10.
Frog Party Game
Speaking of counting, another math game is the Fargo Party game. The goal is to reach the frog party first, and to get there the kids must use counting skills. They know how many lily pads to jump by using the spinner included in the game.
Shopping List
Kids love shopping. There are so many things that they want to get and don't even have to think about paying for them. This game allows them to shop completely free, but the goal is to match the items -- not eat them. It's a fun version of a memory game.
Farmyard Dominoes
Who would have thought dominoes could be made into a fun game for kids? But as this game shows, it is totally possible. Kids get cards with two farm animals on either side. The goal is to match up the animals.
Dr. Seuss The Cat in the Hat I Can Do That! Game
Dr. Suess isn't just for books. The author has a Cat in the Hat-themed game that's just as fun. Each card flipped over contains a new Suess-like challenge that kids will absolutely love. It includes "1 trick-a-ma-stick, 9 playthings."
Pete the Cat Groovy Buttons Game
Pete the Cat is another storybook figure turned into a game but more modern. Pete the Cat Groovy Buttons entails collecting the most buttons by moving around a board. Skills include "color recognition, decision-making skills, and counting."
Hoot Owl Hoot! Board Game
Hoot Owl Hoot! is sure to be a hoot. Each child gets to choose a card with a color, and they go along the route only on the colors they choose. The goal is for everyone to work together to get all the owls back to the nest.
Bed Bugs
Bed Bugs is another fun game that young kids can play, and it's interactive. During the game the bed shakes, and the kids have to grab as many bugs of the same color as they can. The first one to catch all the bugs in one color shouts "Bed bugs!" to win.
Inch Worms
Continuing with the theme of creepy crawlies and board games, we have Inch Worms for toddlers. The spinner tells players which color worm to pick, and they must pick to get that color. "The game ends when the last Inch Worm is pulled out of the Grassy Mound." The longest form when put together wins.
Count Your Chickens! Board Game
Count Your Chickens is a game that helps kids practice counting with no reading required. Players work together to collect as many chicks as possible from the game path by spinning on a picture and landing on that picture on the board.
Memory Match Game
Last but not least is one of the original fun and educational board games for toddlers. It's the memory matching game that features images of different items from animals to planes on each card. Children have to find the match with two cards they uncover.
