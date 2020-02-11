20 Best Board Games for Toddlers



Target Toddlers are at such a wild and precious age. They're extremely curious and are ready to soak in everything that comes their way. But they're kids, too, not babies anymore. That means they want to have more stimulation than just blocks and letters. They're old enough for board games, which also (shhh) helps them learn things such as colors, numbers, and social skills. Luckily, plenty of said games exist that are perfectly informative, creative, and fun for them.

So what do these toddler games look like? Lots of matching, some old school and some traditional, but many more with a modern and fun twist. There are also games such as Candy Land and interactive games that encourage movement. The kids will be able to play without much help from mom and dad, though we are sure that they'll have fun playing too.

