20 Pieces of Jewelry Made Just for Moms

Uncommon Goods
Mother's Day is still a few months away, but that shouldn't be the only time to show moms love. They deserve love all the time, even on Valentine's Day. Sure, society touts the holiday heavily, as one only about romantic love, but that doesn't have to be the case. Even grandparents can get love. Plus, a mom could have a birthday or other occasion worth celebrating. Whatever the reason is, or whatever kind of mom one's parent is, there is always a reason to give her a gift and even more reason to make it jewelry.
Instead of going for a run-of-the-mill generic piece of jewelry, we tried to think out of the box when compiling this list of rings, necklaces, and bracelets to give moms. Uncommon Goods always has unique and special finds, many of which are customizable, so that is where these mom jewelry finds hail from. We're sure there's a piece on here that a mom will love, and it's not just because her it helps her show off her kids.
Psst: If purchasing an item on this list, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Mama Bear Necklace1
Mama bear is an endearing term to call moms, as they embody the protective and selfless nature that actual bears have for their young. It could also represent the fierceness moms can have for protecting their children. This bear necklace embodies that, with small bears to represent each child.
Mama Bear Necklace ($120 to $160)
-
Circle of Life Nesting Rings Necklace2
The Circle of Life is referenced often in pop culture, including the Lion King. It's a meaningful way to express how generations of living things relate to one another. That is shown visually through this elegant necklace with circles for each child or generation.
Circle of Life Nesting Rings Necklace ($50 to $65)
-
-
Peas in a Pod Necklace3
"Like peas in a pod" is another expression that represents closeness and familial ties. It's much more lighthearted than some other sayings, and makes for a cute visual representation as shown by this literal "Peas in a pod" necklace. Each child is a pea for mom to show off.
Peas in a Pod Necklace ($125 to $150)
-
Personalized Carry Love With You Necklace4
Some folks love symbols and images on their jewelry, whereas others like words, names, and sayings. If the mom receiving this gift is the latter person, then she will love this necklace with two panels for words. One can say "you and me always" and the other can have the children's names.
Personalized Carry Love With You Necklace ($86 to $95)
-
-
Nature Memories Necklace5
If the mom receiving a gift enjoys images rather than text, then she will love these photo earrings. This artist with Uncommon Goods can take an image the buyer provides and put it on a pendant necklace.
Nature Memories Necklace ($78)
-
Moon and Stars Ring6
When necklaces and bracelets don't cut it, a ring can be enough. The best part is that people can wear more than one. Give one that is particularly meaningful to mom, such as this moon and stars piece featuring a rose quartz and recycled brass that can be extra meaningful if it's a phrase she says often.
Moon and Stars Ring ($105)
-
-
Custom Family Tree Necklace7
Ancestry and 23 and Me have made the act of finding about family lineage a lot easier and a lot more interesting. Should mom be very interested in her family tree, she can represent her immediate family with this display on a necklace. Each branch has dots to represent a person.
Custom Family Tree Necklace ($130)
-
Custom Hammered Silver Orb Locket8
Lockets at one point were probably incredibly popular, and despite being an old-time kind of charm, they're coming back. Give mom a locket to showcase photos of her family or children. Two photos can fit in this silver orb designed locket.
Custom Hammered Silver Orb Locket ($150 to $200)
-
-
Hand-Stamped Personalized Spinner Ring9
Back to rings, because we really do love rings, especially this spinner ring that can be personalized with kids' names on them for mom -- with up to 10 characters. It comes in sterling silver and is handmade in California.
Hand-Stamped Personalized Spinner Ring ($100 to $150)
-
Let Love Grow From Within Cuff10
Bangle bracelets are known for their popularity in years past, but they're coming back and as cute as ever. Give mom one with a heart and branches that span out, symbolizing love growing -- a nod to the name of this bracelet.
-
-
Personalized All Heart Necklace11
Sometimes it's just cool to keep it simple, and this simple but elegant all-heart necklace does just that. It features a heart holding circles, each with the name of a child engraved on it. Get up to four personalized rings.
Personalized All Heart Necklace ($75 to $115)
-
Family Moon and Stars Necklace12
Moon and stars are ethereal symbols in our culture and make for cute jewelry for mom. But they'll be even more special, as each star can represent the child close to her heart. It's even more appropriate if mom ever said she'll love you to the moon and back.
Family Moon and Stars Necklace ($96 to $216)
-
-
Mother of the World Necklace13
This necklace combines both symbols (of a snowflake or flower shape) and words, as one of the pendants on the necklace has the famous saying: "To the world you are one mother, but to your family you are the world."
-
Origami Zodiac Necklaces14
Some folks are really into zodiac symbols, and if mom is keen on her children's birth astrological signs, she'll love to have a necklace with symbols that represent each of them. Each symbol is hand-crafted from brass.
Origami Zodiac Necklaces ($65)
-
-
Nest Egg Necklace15
This nest egg necklace is a bestseller from Uncommon Goods, so don't sit on it (no pun intended). It features two charms, that of a bird and another of a nest with eggs for each child in a mom's life. The charm can hold up to four eggs.
Nest Egg Necklace ($68 to $74)
-
Family Flower Garden Necklace16
Moms who love colors and flowers and gardening will adore this colorful flower garden necklace. Each flower represents a child or family member (or as the description explains, "each bloom") in her life. The colors can be coordinated to each person's birthstone.
Family Flower Garden Necklace ($90 to $230)
-
-
Always in My Heart Birthstone Necklace17
For simple yet artistic piece of jewelry, we present the Always in My Heart necklace. It features small metal hearts with a circle backing. Inside each heart is a tiny birthstone circle for each child's birth month.
Always In My Heart Birthstone Necklace ($150 to $230)
-
Elephant and Her Little Peanuts Necklace18
Elephants are one of the most elegant creatures in the world, not to mention are very family-oriented. They move in packs and protect their young fiercely. This necklace can embody that for the human mom who loves her children. Each peanut represents a child.
Elephant and Her Little Peanuts Necklace ($90 to $115)
-
-
Motherhood Custom Moon Phase Pendant19
Know the phrase "I'll love ya to the moon and back?" It's said by a lot of people and means so much. Well, this custom moon phase necklace makes that all the more real. The best part? It can be customized to represent the moon shown on the night of the person's birth.
Motherhood Custom Moon Phase Pendant ($65 to $125)
-
Custom Life Story Necklace20
Sometimes moms want less symbolization and just more opportunities to brag about their children (or grandchildren). She can do that very easily with this life story necklace that features images of different children as kids or more grown up versions.
Custom Life Story Necklace ($85 to $135)