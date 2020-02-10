Valentine's Day Is in 4 Days: Send Last-Minute Flowers Now

UrbanStems
blogger
Christina Wood
Shop


UrbanStems

Sending flowers on Valentine's Day is a tried-and-true expression of your affection, for good reason. Everyone always loves to receive flowers. Even if they claim they don't, a beautiful bouquet is impossible to resist. They bring beauty and a message of love directly to your door.

If you want to send flowers, do it! But make sure the flowers live up to your expectations. Don't leave this to whatever happens to be left in the local flower shop. 

UrbanStems does much more than arrange to have flowers sent, which is what most flower services do. UrbanStems works with flower farms and designers to create bouquets that are intentionally curated, gorgeous, and hand-delivered. These bouquets and gifts are not an accident of local flower availability. They are the real deal.

UrbanStems has an amazing Valentine's Day collection that will astonish your recipient.

  • If your romance is heating up

    UrbanStems

    Want to express your passion -- as well as your affection? This Firecracker bouquet is loaded with roses, an ancient expression of love. But the color scheme here is hot, hot, hot! So if you want to emphasize your spicy affection, this is a stunning way to do it. 

    The Firecracker is $70, hand-delivered.

    • Advertisement

  • White anemones and purple Veronica say pure love

    UrbanStems

    This floral arrangement is way outside the norm, but it expresses the mood of Valentine's Day with the stunning contrast of white and purple. White anemones, purple roses, and purple Veronica are gorgeous together. Unusual, too. And Veronica says, in the language of flowers, purity and commitment. So this is the bouquet if you want to tell your love that you mean it.

    The Couplet is $75, hand-delivered.

  • Something for now and a flower that lasts weeks

    UrbanStems

    Can't decide between flowers and chocolates? Don't. This purple orchid comes with a box of Pink Champagne truffles from Neuhaus, so your love will have something yummy right away. And this orchid will last weeks. With a little care, skill, and sun, it will bloom again and again for years. 

    The Bonbon is $75, hand-delivered.

  • An adorable way to say you believe in the myth

    UrbanStems

    If the fleeting nature of flowers irks you, send something both mythical and permanent. This succulent potted in a unicorn is a wonderful gift for a child, someone you adore who is as rare as a unicorn, or anyone you want to surprise on V-Day without making it seem like a romantic gesture. 

    The Phoebe is $55, hand-delivered.

  • The classic bouquet of red roses

    UrbanStems

    Nothing says "I love you!" on Valentine's Day like a bouquet of red roses. Red roses have been the symbol that expresses this sentiment for hundreds of years. There is nothing wrong with the classics -- that's why they are classic. So if you want to get your message across, loud and clear, red roses will do it.

    The Valentine is $80, hand-delivered. 

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement