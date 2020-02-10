Valentine's Day Is in 4 Days: Send Last-Minute Flowers Now



UrbanStems

Sending flowers on Valentine's Day is a tried-and-true expression of your affection, for good reason. Everyone always loves to receive flowers. Even if they claim they don't, a beautiful bouquet is impossible to resist. They bring beauty and a message of love directly to your door.

If you want to send flowers, do it! But make sure the flowers live up to your expectations. Don't leave this to whatever happens to be left in the local flower shop.

UrbanStems does much more than arrange to have flowers sent, which is what most flower services do. UrbanStems works with flower farms and designers to create bouquets that are intentionally curated, gorgeous, and hand-delivered. These bouquets and gifts are not an accident of local flower availability. They are the real deal.

UrbanStems has an amazing Valentine's Day collection that will astonish your recipient.