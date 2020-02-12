For Moms Expecting a Baby This Spring: Here Are a Few Unexpected Things They'll Both Need

Etsy
Being a new mom, or a mom to a newborn child is an indescribable experience. They seem to need everything, and also, not much at all, except space and love and maybe some sleep and someone to simply hold the baby. Whether one is a soon-to-be mother looking for what she will need in those crucial first days, weeks and months baby comes, or a friend or loved one looking to bless this new mama with the tools she'll need to get by, we compiled a list of some things that may be truly useful for these newborn mamas to have.
While all newborn babies (and their parents) need certain items to thrive during their first weeks on earth and at home, we tried to think of items that are somewhat unique to spring. Spring means new life, and what better, literal representation of that is a new child. Below is a compilation of pastel, floral-themed items but also ones that spring babies and mamas will need, like short-sleeved onesies and creams for that seasonal dry skin or allergies. Check them out.
One thing all moms know is that babies need to be burped and sometimes the burg comes with spit up. Save clothes and the mess in general with these cute safari animal bibs. Two come in a pack for $16 from Crate and Barrel.
Safari Animal Burpy Bibs (Crate & Barrel, $16)
Boppy pillows prop baby up and keep them safe and comfy when mom needs her hands free to make a bottle or go to the bathroom or something wild like that. So while babies will use this pillow it still benefits their mothers.
Boppy Elephants Newborn Lounger ($33, Target)
When a mom is nursing, her milk can leak if she doesn't pump or just in general from all of the milk production for baby. These nursing pads can soak up post-feed drips and keep the nipples from chafing on clothes as well.
Organic Bamboo Nursing Pads (Kindred Bravely, $12.43)
This one seems like a given but newborns need onesies. Spring newborns, in particular, could use onesies that are spring-like and half short sleeves when things to start get warmer for them. These have cute lions on them.
Safari Short Sleeve Onesies (Gerber Children's Wear, $7)
Babies have sensitive skin and need skincare routines as delicate as the mothers, especially if they suffer from rashes or eczema. New moms, do not fret. Just use this affordable nighttime balm to soothe them. It is made with natural oatmeal.
Aveeno Baby Eczema Therapy Nighttime Balm ($3.50, Target)
Babies are the only ones who need cream to soothe themselves. Nipples can become chapped and sore from a newborn baby sucking on it, or pumps pulling on it and drying them out. Therefore, the Motherlove nipple cream will help make things a bit less painful.
Motherlove Nipple Cream ($9, Thrive Market)
This may look like a plain t-shirt but it will go a long way for new mothers or mothers with a newborn at home. It's a nursing-specific shirt that allows for easy access to the breasts to feed baby comfortably and clothes if that's what mom wants.
Pull Over Tulip Hem Nursing Tee ($21, Motherhood Maternity)
Swaddles are important for newborn babies all year round but these bright, pastel and lightweight swaddle blankets are just right for spring. They're great to pull out when baby wants comfort when things are warmer.
Stars Muslin Swaddles ($22, BuyBuyBaby)
Mom and baby can bond in a number of ways in the newborn phase, from breastfeeding to skin on skin contact and a babywearing top or carrier is a great way to facilitate that. This one is built into a sleeveless cotton top.
Sleeveless Cotton Skin to Skin Top ($59, Seraphine)
Babies that are just born or really young still need extra protection for their sleeping arrangements. But that shouldn't stop parents from traveling. This travel bassinet can give them the best of both worlds as it easily folds to transport.
Brica Fold n Go Travel Bassinet ($40, Target)
In addition to comfortable nipple cream, pads or nursing tees, one of the most important items for easy nursing post-birth is a good nursing bra. This one is seamless and black for a basic, but a tried-and-true bra. The less hassle but more support the better.
Basic Seamless Maternity Bra ($25, Motherhood Maternity)
Strollers are a must for all moms with small babies but this Mylo 2 stroller makes for a great stroller for spring. It has what baby and mom need, from a supportive seat to a sun cover, but it also has a simple design that's not too heavy to walk around on a hot spring day.
Mamas & Papas Mylo 2 Stroller ($640, Albee Baby)
Baby books can take many forms these days, from an actual book like this one to an email address to Instagram or Facebook pages. But for parents going for the handwritten baby book route, this floral one is cute and commemorates spring with its floral theme.
Floral Baby Book ($45, Etsy)
Going anywhere with baby will require a backpack but with spring making it hard to stay inside more often than not a bag is especially important. This Eddie Bauer backpack from Target is fashionable and useful with all the pockets a newborn mama will need.
Eddie Bauer Backpack ($65, Target)
If moms enjoyed drinking a nice glass of wine or two pre-pregnancy than going nine months without it may have been a little tough. This funny wine glass celebrates her now being able to have that glass of wine again after nine long months.
Post-Pregnancy Wine Glass ($10.50, Etsy)
Just because a woman has a newborn at home doesn't mean she has to be confined to her home or only wear sweatpants or PJs. If she's able to attend events, and is breastfeeding or pumping, she'll need outfits that support that, like this cute nursing wrap dress.
Ruffle Hem Pull Down Wrap Nursing Dress ($38.50, Motherhood Maternity)
There really is no limit to how much lotion a single person, or mom and baby, can have. Fresh's skin line is very effective in treating dryness and its Life body lotion lives up to that. It's less than $30 from Nieman Marcus.
Fresh Life Body Lotion ($26, Nieman Marcus)
One of the most overlooked but important things to know about newborns is that they can't blow their own noses despite having lots of mucus. This NoseFrida nasal aspirator will help clear them out, which in turn, will hopefully clam baby down (and parents.)
NoseFrida The Snotsucker Nasal Aspirator ($16, Babylist)
Diaper pails seem pretty blah in comparison to all of the other baby items needed for little one's first few months on earth, but they're another one of the most vital tools. The diapers will add up day-to-day and a pail like this will keep the stench contained.
Diaper Pail ($90, Babylist)
Last but not least, baby needs an Instagramable, incredibly cute going home outfit. Etsy has a ton of them including this outfit that says "Hi, I'm new here." Our hearts, though. It comes as a pants, onesie and hat set that can feature baby's name.
Newborn Bring Home Outfit ($25, Etsy)