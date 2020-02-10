20 Perfect Party Favors for Moms Who Have No Time To DIY

Etsy
Kids' birthday parties have been happening for decades. And like any other form of party etiquette, it's become customary to send off the partygoers with a favor or small gift. Pinterest would have parents believe that these favors require they own a glue gun or some sort of love for DIY, but that isn't the case. DIY favors are wonderful if one can or wants to make them, but for the rest of moms out there, there are perfectly fine store-made favors out there to choose from too.
We went on the hunt for party favors that moms who do not want to make their own would love. This isn't to say that they're better or worse than DIY -- not at all. We made sure that these favors are just as special, specifically by choosing an assortment of classic items that kids have always loved, such as bubbles and games, to more unique and or modern gifts that they'll love, too, such as emoji keychains.
Donut Sprinkles Pencils1
Donuts are all the rage these days and for good reason. They're yummy and look cool. Celebrate this breakfast treat by giving donut sprinkles pencils as a party favor. The big donut on top is not just for show -- it doubles as an eraser.
Donut Sprinkles Pencils ($8 per dozen, Oriental Trading)
Magical Unicorn Puzzle Cubes2
Rubiks cube has been an object of fascination in our culture for decades. Although kids may not be ready for the big one, as they're also more expensive as individual puzzles, they may love to try this fun unicorn version.
Magical Unicorn Puzzle Cubes ($3 for 6, Party City)
Reusable Basketball Party Cups3
Kids can never have enough of their own cups for water, juice, or a ton of chocolate milk. The cool thing about these cups is that they can be made with a basketball on the front and personalized with the child's name. A perfect and useful gift!
Reusable Basketball Party Cups ($21 for 6, Etsy)
Dinosaur Notepads4
This favor is so fun and really cool for the dino lovers (and writers) out there. It's a notepad featuring a good ole T-Rex on the front holding a balloon, which goes along perfectly with a birthday theme. Get 6 for $3 from Target.
Dinosaur Notepads ($3, Target)
Dr. Seuss™ Little Notebooks5
Because notebooks are amazing, we couldn't help but love these Dr. Suess mini notepads from Oriental Trading. Each child can get a different iconic Dr. Suess book cover and maybe even be inspired to write rhymes of their own.
Dr. Seuss Little Notebooks ($22 for 24, Oriental Trading)
PJ Masks Tattoos6
This party favor idea combines two things that kids these days likely really, really love: stickers and the cartoon PJ Masks. They can each get a sheet to take home and use as they wish. But stickers, in general, are awesome, and Party City has them in different themes.
PJ Masks Tattoos ($1 per sheet, Party City)
Party Phone Cord Hair Bands7
Every girl knows the struggle of not having a hair tie. If the favors are going to pre-teens or teens, these phone cord hair ties are perfect. They're functional and just look super cute. These come in packs of 6 for $3 each.
Party Phone Cord Hair Bands ($3, Target)
Dinosaur Crayons8
Crayons are fun as is, but they're even more fun when they're in the shape of something cool like these dinosaurs. They can be DIY'd, but luckily for the moms who don't want to do that, they can be bought from a lovely Etsy shop and handed out to each kid.
Dinosaur Crayons ($10 for set of 7, Etsy)
Popsicle Lip Gloss9
It really doesn't get cuter than these mini lip glosses in the shape of popsicles. It's a cute idea for a favor if the party is makeup or candy themed. They're also just cool to give out after any children's party. They come in three colors.
Popsicle Lip Gloss ($5 for 12, Target)
Shuttle Pens10
Moms who grew up in the 80s and 90s might recognize these pens from their own childhoods. They're called "shuttle" pens and can write with different color ink all in the same pen. It's a cool toy that literally transcends generations.
Shuttle Pens ($8.30, Oriental Trading)
Mini 3-in-a-Row Games11
These game party favors are basically mini Connect Four games but are more like connect three for the kids. Each kid can take one home to play whenever they want. It's easily transportable for travel, too, which is a plus for all parents involved.
Mini 3-in-a-Row Games ($3, Party City)
Glow Bracelets12
Glow bracelets are another fun child novelty that will likely never get old. Each kid can get a bracelet to rock in the dark at the party or when they go home, or both. A pack comes with 100 bracelets for $16.
Glow Bracelets ($16, Oriental Trading)
Kids Playing Cards13
Kids who love playing card games will love this pack they can get as a favor. There's Go Fish, Crazy 8s, regular cards and a few more classics that are kid-safe. Parents can give out the whole pack or give each child a different box of cards.
Kids Playing Cards ($5, Target)
Airbrush Hats14
if games and average party favors don't fit the vibe of the celebration, we suggest these cool handmade cursive name hats from an Etsy seller. The kids' names can be written on the front as specified in the order and with a different color.
Airbrush Hats ($100 for 20, Etsy)
Emoji Keychains15
Everyone loves a good emoji. And kids love keychains. Put the two together and there are these emoji keychains that kids can collect or put on their school backpacks. The emojis range from the faces to the poops to some animals.
Emoji Keychains ($13, Amazon)
Stackable Crayon16
Stackable crayons have been around for a while as have the multi-colored pens above but that doesn't make them any less cool. Kids can use one crayon that has different colors from yellow to blue to black and red.
Stackable Crayon ($3, Target)
Bubble Wands17
Bubble wands are pretty classic as party favors go but that's for a reason: bubbles are fun. Each favor is a tube of bottles, in different colors, that make the liquidy mess that may come from larger bottles a bit less.
Bubble Wands ($10, Oriental Trading)
Eye Patches18
These eye patch favors are a bit kitschy, OK really kitschy, but kids love that kind of stuff and it's fun to play pretend with props. A pirate party would not be complete without eye patches, really, and kids will love them.
Eye Patches ($19, Party City)
Play-Doh Party Bag Dough19
Play-Doh is the tried and true toy that kids will love no matter what. Technically it's a form of art as kids can mold it as clay. The packs they come in in this package gives each child enough to play but not too much to get too messy.
Play-Doh Party Bag Dough ($5, Amazon)
Custom Name Straw20
These custom name straws take party favors to the next level. Each child's name can be made into a straw that the can take with them and use whenever they want. It's a fun, personal and unique touch to a gift.
Custom Name Straw ($13.50, Etsy)