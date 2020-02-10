20 Perfect Party Favors for Moms Who Have No Time To DIY

Image: Etsy



Etsy Kids' birthday parties have been happening for decades. And like any other form of party etiquette, it's become customary to send off the partygoers with a favor or small gift. Pinterest would have parents believe that these favors require they own a glue gun or some sort of love for DIY, but that isn't the case. DIY favors are wonderful if one can or wants to make them, but for the rest of moms out there, there are perfectly fine store-made favors out there to choose from too.

We went on the hunt for party favors that moms who do not want to make their own would love. This isn't to say that they're better or worse than DIY -- not at all. We made sure that these favors are just as special, specifically by choosing an assortment of classic items that kids have always loved, such as bubbles and games, to more unique and or modern gifts that they'll love, too, such as emoji keychains.

Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

