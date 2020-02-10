20 Spring Outfits Every Pregnant Mom Needs

Paleoin
Spring just might be the perfect month to be both pregnant and wear maternity clothes. The weather is nicer, not too hot and not too cold, and there's tons of options as far as outfits to put together. There are dresses that are longer, there's the option to dress it down with jeans and a tee. There are super cute maternity midi dresses out there to style for work and, of course, tons of romantic pastel or printed dresses to wear to the baby shower or a cousin's or sister's or friend's wedding.
We poked around and found some major staple items, many mentioned above, that can make super cute outfits for pregnant moms. Plenty of them are staple items for her to mix and match and get through her spring pregnancy as chic, and adorable, as possible. Because comfort is very important to us for pregnant women. And because we love spring so much, check out these sring-inspired baby names just in case little one comes soon, too.
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Navy Blue Denim Jacket1
Jean jackets and spring go together like peanut butter and jelly. This one from Pink Blush maternity is navy denim blue and made just for pregnant moms-to-be. Pair it over a blouse and with some jeans as shown here, but truly, it can go with anything.
Navy Blue Denim Jacket ($28, Pink Blush Maternity)
-
Casual Pocket Long Sleeve Denim Shirt2
Speaking of denim, it's back in full force but not just on jackets. In this case, it's a super chic, Instagrammable-style dress that is comfy for the mild weather that spring brings. It also comes with pockets, and that says it all.
Casual Pocket Long Sleeve Denim Shirt ($20, Paleoin)
-
-
Mock Sweater Chambray Maternity & Nursing Dress3
Casual but cute and comfy are the three c's of fashion for pregnant moms in our book, but it also works for spring weather outfits. This one comes with a mock sweater on the top part of the dress but still has a normal skirt.
Mock Sweater Chambray Maternity & Nursing Dress ($89, Seraphine)
-
Plisse Column Midi Skirt4
Printed midi skirts were all the rage last season and no doubt they'll be very much in style this spring and summer. Leopard was last year but this year we have polka dots and spots to dress up a skirt. Pair it with a tee-shirt or sweater.
Plisse Column Midi Skirt ($35, ASOS)
-
-
The Cate Dress5
Spring brings with it baby or wedding showers and other more dressy events. This Cate Dress from Hatch's maternity dress collection is perfect for these occasions. It has a longer skirt but a cool, playful ruffle strap top.
The Cate Dress ($173, HATCH)
-
Pinstripe Shirt Dress6
For looking super cute but also ready for work, this pinstripe shirt dress is perfect office attire. It's longer sleeves allow for a bit of warmth for the mid weather but the skirt can all some air to come through when things get too toasty.
Pinstripe Shirt Dress ($109, Seraphine)
-
-
Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress7
The more maternity dresses for formal or dressier events the better. This flutter sleeve midi dress in a pastel blue color will fit right in but also stand out in the best way at an Easter or Passover celebration. Or a shower.
Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress ($188, Isabel)
-
Balloon Sleeve Fox Print Blouse8
Light-colored and loose but fitted in the right places type of blouses will be big in the spring. This one is a good example of the style. It has a fox print, because prints are in, and also features a balloon sleeve and tie-waist.
Balloon Sleeve Fox Print Blouse ($28, Motherhood Maternity)
-
-
Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress9
This pink off-the-shoulder maxi dress from Ingrid and Isabel is soft with its pastel pink color and also romantic with its cold shoulder and high waist style. Wear it at a wedding or dress it down with sandals for a beach trip.
Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress ($118, Indrid and Isabel)
-
Maternity Fitted Crew-Neck Tee10
Spring is one of the best and necessary seasons to layer up. It's in these layered outfits that t-shirts come in handy. They look cute with a zip-up sweater or button up on top of them but can also look great alone when it gets a but toastier.
Maternity Fitted Crew-Neck Tee ($15, Old Navy)
-
-
Tie Front Maternity Cardigan11
Speaking of layers, sweaters play a big role in that in the springtime. This cardigan with a cute tie front over mama's belly can be layered over a tee like the one above but really complete the look. It can be worn with jeans and be dressed up, too.
Tie Front Maternity Cardigan ($32, Motherhood Maternity)
-
Adjustable Waist Floral Maternity Jumpsuit12
Just because a woman is pregnant doesn't mean she has to wear dresses to events where she's a bit dressier. Rock this floral maternity jumpsuit at a dressier occasion like a wedding or throw on a pair of sandals or sneakers and wear it to a picnic.
Adjustable Waist Floral Maternity Jumpsuit ($118, Ingrid and Isabel)
-
-
Leopard Print Crew Neck Sweater13
Leopard was a big staple print last year but it won't go away totally yet. This print crew sweater is perfect to wear out and about to keep comfortable without having to carry a jacket around. It's a little longer to sit comfortably over the belly.
Leopard Print Crew Neck Sweater ($32, Motherhood Maternity)
-
Nursing Grid Print Button Front Cami Top14
Cami tops are sweet and romantic styles to wear in the spring. This one with a grim pattern, and which features a fit-and-flare" style top with buttons down the middle, can be worn for literally any occasion. It is also a nursing top.
Nursing Grid Print Button Front Cami Top ($30, ASOS)
-
-
The Maia Secret Fit Belly Skinny Ankle Pants15
Spring and summer are for fun, light colors that keep things cool but also reflect the light and airy happiness of the season. Make a pair of white jeans like these from Motherhood Maternity a staple pant in the closet during pregnancy.
The Maia Secret Fit Belly Skinny Ankle Maternity Pants ($20, Motherhood Maternity)
-
3/4 Sleeve Shirred Dress16
Throw on this comfy but super cute sleeved form=fitting dress out to the park, at a picnic or even at a baby shower or other event. As the title suggests, the sleeves are three quarters and it comes in a powder blue color.
3/4 Sleeve Shirred Dress ($60, Ingrid and Isabel)
-
-
Indigo Blue Side Panel Letdown Hem Overalls17
As evidenced by last season, overalls are making a comeback and the style just works so perfectly as a maternity style. These blue jean overalls can make for a comfortable outfit while hanging around the house or out and about on a babymoon.
Indigo Blue Side Panel Letdown Hem Overalls ($30, Motherhood Maternity)
-
Indigo Blue Secret Fit Belly Stretch Ankle Jeggings18
Spring is much sunnier weather than winter but in many parts of the country, the temperature of this season is still pretty unpredictable. Keep a fresh pair of maternity jeans handy to wear with a tee or blouse. These are stretch fit ankle jeggings.
Indigo Blue Secret Fit Belly Stretch Ankle Jeggings ($25, Motherhood Maternity)
-
-
Denim Overall in Washed Black19
We weren't kidding when we said overalls were a maternity look we love and one that is gaining more popularity. If jean is too basic, a denim in a black wash might do the trick. It has pockets (yay!) and can look super cute.
Denim Overall in Washed Black ($67, ASOS)
-
Denim Tea Dress in Midwash Blue20
Combing both cute but dressy and casual is this denim tee dress in blue from ASOS. It's under $50 and hits all the boxes in terms of where it can be worn but as far as comfort for a pregnant mama-to-be, too. It features button all the way down the center.
Denim Tea Dress in Midwash Blue ($48, ASOS)