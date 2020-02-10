Image: Paleoin



Paleoin Spring just might be the perfect month to be both pregnant and wear maternity clothes. The weather is nicer, not too hot and not too cold, and there's tons of options as far as outfits to put together. There are dresses that are longer, there's the option to dress it down with jeans and a tee. There are super cute maternity midi dresses out there to style for work and, of course, tons of romantic pastel or printed dresses to wear to the baby shower or a cousin's or sister's or friend's wedding.

We poked around and found some major staple items, many mentioned above, that can make super cute outfits for pregnant moms. Plenty of them are staple items for her to mix and match and get through her spring pregnancy as chic, and adorable, as possible. Because comfort is very important to us for pregnant women. And because we love spring so much, check out these sring-inspired baby names just in case little one comes soon, too.

