Forget Gwyneth Paltrow & Get This Candle That Smells Like 'Your' Lady Bits

Gwyneth Paltrow has lately been dominating the absurd corner of the news cycle with her "Gwyneth Vagina" line of products. Goop -- her cultish, absurd, new-age online store -- has a handful of products in her vagina line. All of them are, of course, ridiculous, and people should probably not take any of this so seriously.

There's nothing wrong with creating a bit of self-love/intimate-bits-worship mystique for women. Men have been behaving as if their bits are full-blown citizens with voting rights for centuries. But the blowback hasn't hurt her any. Brouhaha and lawsuits are terrific marketing, and Ms. Paltrow is raking it in.

This is a free market system, though. And as such, we don't have to pay the high price ($75) of designer actress-vagina scented candles. And anyway, there's a waiting list to get a vagina-scented candle from Goop.

We can have a vagina-scented candle and keep our money (most of it, anyway) too. Because we are smarter than that. And if this is a lark, we want to pay lark prices.

We found some alternatives.