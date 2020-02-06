Kim Kardashian's Shapewear Is at Nordstrom and Everything Is Under $100



Nordstrom

You have only to see a photo of Kim Kardashian to know she is a fan of shapewear. That figure of hers does not happen on its own. In fact, those outfits don't happen without some significant "solutionwear" to prevent malfunctions, either.

Who better to turn to for our own little shapewear needs than the woman who is famous for being famously fabulous? If there is one thing that woman knows, it's how to look good in a dress.

And right now, her entire line of shapewear is on sale at Nordstom. It's worth a look, even if you don't think you need a thing. It's quite educational. I now know how the glitterati wear those revealing outfits without fear.