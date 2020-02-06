Kim Kardashian's Shapewear Is at Nordstrom and Everything Is Under $100

You have only to see a photo of Kim Kardashian to know she is a fan of shapewear. That figure of hers does not happen on its own. In fact, those outfits don't happen without some significant "solutionwear" to prevent malfunctions, either. 

Who better to turn to for our own little shapewear needs than the woman who is famous for being famously fabulous? If there is one thing that woman knows, it's how to look good in a dress.

And right now, her entire line of shapewear is on sale at Nordstom. It's worth a look, even if you don't think you need a thing. It's quite educational. I now know how the glitterati wear those revealing outfits without fear.

  • How to wear a bodycon dress with a high side split

    Nordstrom

    I stared at this one-legged Solution Short #1 for quite a while before I understood that it's designed to wear underneath a dress with a thigh-high side slit. This shaper gives firm support to the covered thigh, butt, and abs, but it lets you show off the other leg. Brilliant.

    It comes in a wide range of skin tones so you can match yours, and it's $42. There is a short solution that lets you expose the other leg, too.

  • Make your own coverage

    Nordstrom

    I will never watch another awards show the same way again now that I know about this body tape. Those punging necklines and randomly exposed skin areas that make underwear impossible have a solution. And it's this Solutionwear Body Tape ($36)! 

    I feel so naive. I thought those actresses and other gorgeous celebrities were perfect. Turns out they probably all have several rolls of this on hand to cover, nip, and conceal what they don't want you to see.

  • This is how to look awesome in a tight skirt

    Nordstrom

    This pair of Sculpting Seamless Mid Shorts ($34) is the perfect solution for looking perfect in a tight skirt or dress. I assumed everyone else was hitting the gym more and doing better at their diets than me. Turns out they probably have some of these. These shorts hold everything in, shape it up, and move with you so you can get on with your life. They come in a wide range of skin tones to avoid obvious wardrobe malfunctions.

  • The secret to that hourglass figure

    Nordstrom

    I often look at images of celebrities and wonder if they are wearing a corset. I thought the corset went out in 1918? I'm obviously having trouble keeping up, because it clearly didn't. 

    This Waist Trainer ($68) is the stretchy, high-tech, ultra-modern version. It nips in the waist, shaves off inches, and gives you an instant hourglass figure. Unlike the corsets they banned before any of us were born, this one moves with you, and no one will know you're wearing it. It comes in two shades. 

    Want to skip the bra? Not every outfit allows for the straps and back of the bra without spoiling the entire effect. But you don't want to put anyone's eye out, either. These Solutionwear Pasties ($12) are the answer. They cover your headlights and let the rest go free. Backless? Strapless? Plunging? This is how you wear that! 

    I am learning so much.

