Move Over, Pool Floats, Unicorn Snow Tubes Are Here To Make Snow Days More Magical

Sure, skiing is a fun winter activity. But have you ever ridden a unicorn down a snowy hill? Because that's the stuff dreams are made of. In fact, that's the stuff kids save for dreamland. Until now.

These snow toys bring magic, fiction, and dreams to the snowy slopes. Whether you're enjoying a long snowy winter, headed off on a snow-cation, or taking advantage of a rare snow day, these inexpensive unicorn snow toys will fill that time in the snow with fantasy and magic.

  • This unicorn is a child's best friend.

    Target

    Is there a child alive who would not want to have a unicorn best friend to play with in the forest? Or better yet, in the snow?

    This is possible. Just mix this Big Mouth Toys Unicorn Snow Tube ($15.99) with a child's imagination and a snowy wonderland and you have created a child's dreamscape. Prep the hot chocolate and après ski apparel, because she won't be coming indoors until she's shivering or you absolutely insist.

  • Do you know how cold space is?

    Target

    Not every child's fantasies involve magical animals. Some kids dream of exploring the stars. And you know what winter sports and space have in common? They are both really cold. Your young astronaut can train for the harsh conditions of space travel by toying with cold, velocity, and weightlessness in this Big Mouth Toys Flying Saucer Snow Tube ($15.99).

    It flies down snowy hills, spins out of control if necessary, and provides young astronauts with the vehicle they need to explore brave new worlds. 

  • Monster invasion

    Target

    This apocalypse is peopled by cheerful, fast-moving monsters. All the other sledders will flee when this Ice Monster Snow Tube ($15.99) gives chase. Cue screaming, laughter, snowball fights, and races, especially if several of these hit the slopes at once. This is the kind of fun kids talk about when they are old enough to have kids of their own.

  • Food fight!

    Target

    A half-dozen donuts -- or just one -- careening down a snowy hill will make the most hilarious winter snow photos you're likely to get. Pink frosting with sprinkles and a laughing child filling will look yummy on a crystal white background. This is fun, silliness, and, if you throw snowballs at it, a food fight!

    The Big Mouth Snow Tube Donut is just $15.99.

  • Peppermint and cold snow

    Target

    If you're looking for a great visual, put a brightly dressed child on this Big Mouth Snow Tube - Peppermint ($15.99) and bring your camera. The red candy stripes, cuteness, and white snow background will give you the photo you will use for Christmas cards next year -- and for years to come. 

    Your kids will enjoy it, too. So those photos will be candid and genuine. When everyone looks back on those photos, it will be with memories of happy times, not forced posing for an annual photo.

