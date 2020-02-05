Move Over, Pool Floats, Unicorn Snow Tubes Are Here To Make Snow Days More Magical



Target

Sure, skiing is a fun winter activity. But have you ever ridden a unicorn down a snowy hill? Because that's the stuff dreams are made of. In fact, that's the stuff kids save for dreamland. Until now.

These snow toys bring magic, fiction, and dreams to the snowy slopes. Whether you're enjoying a long snowy winter, headed off on a snow-cation, or taking advantage of a rare snow day, these inexpensive unicorn snow toys will fill that time in the snow with fantasy and magic.