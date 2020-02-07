19 Perfect Grandparent Valentine's Day Gifts From the Kids

etsy
Valentine's Day is a time of love, but it's also a time of stress for moms. There's little knick-knacks to buy for the kids, then there's getting them their class Valentine's. Oftentimes, it's all of the above. But grandparents deserve love, too. Or maybe it's tradition to get the grandparents something, as they'll likely keep it among their prized possessions for years to come. For moms looking for V-Day gift ideas to get their parents but have it really come from the grandkids, we have some ideas in mind.
We did some digging and as it turns out, there's not a crazy amount out there for grandparents, a true shame as they as some of the most loving people in a child's life. That said, we did find some goodies there, literally, lots of sweets are included. We also thought of some super easy but meaningful DIY ideas, too. Sometimes, those gifts are often the best. (And they're affordable, too.)
Red Hershey's Kisses1
Red Hershey kisses have become the candy that symbolizes a literal sweet treat and an actual kiss. Buying a pack for the grandparents from the kiddos is a cute, easy way to show them they love them and the kids will make out good with candy shared with them, too.
Red Hershey's Kisses ($10, Just Candy)
Personalized Sherpa Blanket2
Some grandparents have a lot of grandkids, so what better way to show them all off at once than a heart sherpa blanket? The names a person wants can be personalized at purchased and shaped in the form of a heart. It'll literally warm grandma or grandpa this winter.
Personalized Sherpa Blanket ($60 Personalization Mall)
Mrs. Fields Cookies3
It's s common stereotype for grandmother's to bake cookies for their grandkids, but we're turning that on its head by gifting grandma cookies from her grandkids. Mrs. Fields cookies are among the best and she will experience all the sweet love for a whole month.
Mrs. Fields Cookies ($35)
Valentine's Day Personalized Chocolate Bar4
Going off of a theme of sweets, especially good if grandparents has a sweet tooth, we recommend a simple candy bar. The real, or added, treat is te message that the grandkids can have printed on the back along with a sweet "Happy (heart) Day" message on the front.
Valentine's Day Personalized Chocolate Bar ($1.69/each, Just Candy)
Grandma's Sweethearts5
Grandma's sweethearts can show her they care for her with a literal display of her sweethearts (aka kiddos) as wooden sweethearts. She can put it in the living room or show it off on the front porch. Each heart comes with a name of a grandchild.
Grandma's Sweethearts ($29, Etsy)
Grandchildren Make Everything Grand Bag6
Handbags can never be replaced but it's nice to have a more casual bag to tote around sometimes. With this Valentine's Day bag from the grandkids, mom-mom or pop-pop can bring it to the farmer's market or while running errands.
Grandchildren Make Everything Grand Bag ($21, Etsy)
Table Top Canvas7
Some folks enjoy decorative items. Others even like collecting tiles. This gift of a tabletop "tile" fits the bill. It includes a special lovey message for grandma from the grandkids and can have their names printed at the bottom.
Table Top Canvas ($34, Gifts For You Now)
Grandparent Pen Pal Set8
Unfortunately, not al grandparents and grandkids live close by to one another. Facetiming is fun but throw it back to an older era with letter writing. It's fun and a unique way to communicate. This set comes with stationary and games.
Grandparent Pen Pal Set ($24, Uncommon Goods)
Cookie Spoon Pan9
For grandparents who do enjoy baking with the grandkids, this cookie spoon pan adds a unique baking option. Bake cookie or brownie spoons to include with hot chocolate or regular cups of milk when the kiddos sleep over.
Cookie Spoon Pan ($18, Uncommon Goods)
Nana Necklace10
Some grandmothers are called nanas. But whether they're called nana or grandma or something else, this "nana necklace" is a sweet piece of jewelry to have and makes a special gift from a grandchild. It comes with a child's name on the pieces.
Nana Necklace ($39, Etsy)
Handprint Tree Art11
This gift that's in the DIY family isn't Valentine's-themed but it's still super special. It takes the handprints of tee grandkids and turns it into a beautiful tree. It's a piece of art grandma or grandpa can hang up in their home. And yes the artists can use real handprints.
Handprint Tree Art ($27, Etsy)
Valentine's Tee12
T-shirts are tried and true gifts perfect for honestly any occasion. This Valentine's Day shirt is a great and simple (and easy) gift to give this year for grandma to wear for the holiday for years to come. It's a simple but true statement: "My Valentine calls me grandma"
Valentine's Tee ($23, Etsy)
Valentine's Potholder13
Grandmother cooks and bakers are the best ones out there. Give her a special potholder with her title on it and a fun saying like "how sweet it is to be loved by you" and "Roses are red, violets are blue, cookies are sweet, but so are you."
Valentine's Potholder ($12, Etsy)
Handwritten Valentine14
Store-bought gifts are great, but all gifts are special, because they come from the heart. Make things simple by getting to kids to make their own DIY handwritten Valentine just for grandma and grandpa. They'll hold onto it for a long time.
Hand Heart Art15
Because we can't get enough hand art, another cool DIY idea is a handprint art with red paint to give to grandma or grandpa. It can surround a photo of the them with the grandchild or a picture the grandchild drew like here.
Ballerina Herbal Warming Slippers16
Who wouldn't want a pair of warm, fuzzy slippers? We sure would and so would grandma. Snag this pair from Uncommon Goods and have the kids be the favorite grandchildren. Kidding! But maybe... And yes they're warming, too.
Ballerina Herbal Warming Slippers ($48, Uncommon Goods)
Flower Bouquet17
Flowers are always a good idea (as long as the recipient isn't allergic of course.) Give grandparents an early taste of spring for their home (and mood) by having the kids show up with a bouquet in hand. Match it to their personal style.
Homemade Heart-Shaped Cookies18
OK, yes, we know we love baking, but maybe grandparents do! Make "cooking together" the gift from the kids to their grandparents. And if that happens, make the cookies or other sweet treats Valentine's Day themed, like these heart cookies.
Hoop Earrings19
For grandmas with taste a little fancier than a handprint (though we're sure she loves both,) we suggest these stunning hoop ruby earrings from Anthrilpgie. She can wear them to a play or to dinner with pap. They're under $45 too.
Hoop Earrings ($44, Anthropologie)