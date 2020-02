Your painted bodies create the art. So when you are breathless and spent, the creative part is done. A shower would probably be nice right about now.

When the paint is dry, take it to an art store and have it framed. Or get a DIY canvas-stretching kit and do this part yourselves. Then hang it on the wall.

Your moment of fun is forever captured on the canvas in a tangible piece of art abstract enough to hang in the family room but so intimate you'll probably want it in the bedroom. You'll know that this beautiful abstract is a moment of love between you, but unless you tell your secret, everyone else will see only a bold piece of original art.

