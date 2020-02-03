'Wedding Crocs' Are Now a Thing & Brides-To-Be's Feet Everywhere Are Rejoicing

Wedding trends change a mile a minute these days. Mirrored seating charts? Check. Donut walls? DOUBLE CHECK. But chances are, you haven't yet come across the latest trend that's about to trump all the rest: Bridal Crocs. That's right -- as in Crocs that a bride wears down the aisle (or at least on the dance floor) on her big day.
-
If you never thought you'd hear the words "bride" and "Crocs" in the same sentence, we are right there with you.
But apparently, there's a market for them. At least, that's what Etsy seller princesspumps is banking on.
-
The online shop is peddling a pair of Starlight Sequin Crystal Iris Clogs Classics for a cool $109.
-
-
So far, reviews have been mixed.
One buyer called them "super cute, and well constructed," whereas another grumbled at the quality, saying they expected "much more" for what they cost.
According to princesspumps' Instagram page, however, they're selling like hotcakes.
"These Crocs are one of the most popular wedding models this year!" the caption of one post exclaimed.
-
And honestly, we're not so surprised.
Sure, Crocs might be the ugliest shoe to ever be invented. But you know what they also are? The most comfortable shoes of all time.
Seriously. You can argue it all you want, but unless you've slipped your aching feet into the buttery-soft goodness of a brand-new pair of Crocs, then you know nothing.
-
-
Crocs are the epitome of orthopedic comfort.
No one actually wants to admit it, but they are.
And let's be real. After the bride has been squeezing her feet into a pair of narrow heels for hours, she can't WAIT to kick them off on the dance floor. But what if she didn't have to? What if her feet felt every bit as amazing as they did at the start of the day, because she's been wearing her super comfy -- and totally bridal -- Crocs?
-
You have to admit, it's kind of genius.
Even if you didn't wear them during your ceremony, for fear of them getting caught in your wedding photos, who cares what you wear on the dance floor? The sequins make them funny and (we'll even say it) kinda cute!
So go on, don't fight it -- you know you want to order a pair! (Your toes will thank us later.)
Share this Story