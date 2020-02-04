Single Moms Can Proudly Rock These Anti-Valentine's Day Tees

When you're single, the tyranny of romantic happiness surrounding Valentine's Day feels cruel. But just because everyone celebrates it with candy and flowers doesn't mean coupling up is better than what you have.

Instead of hiding out during the season of romance, you could just wear a sign and own it. I guarantee that there are coupled people out there who will look at you in one of these anti-Valentine's Day tees and feel a deep longing for what you have -- or don't have. 

Here are some tees you can wear to tell everyone to back off. Pick your poison.

  • Don't even ask.

    Etsy

    This is the shirt to wear to the family event where everyone always asks, "So ... how's your love life?" Stop them in their tracks and make them choose a more interesting topic before they open their mouths. At least you don't have to answer the question.

    This "Yep, Still Single" tee is only $12.82 and comes in tanks, V-neck slouch, and more. It also comes in great colors like gold foil and rose gold glitter. You could really commit and get one for every upcoming family event. Small price to pay to not have to make that kind of small talk.

  • When everyone else is married

    Etsy

    Attending an event where everyone else seems to be married? Not everyone is loving that decision, you know. You might find that showing up proudly wearing this "Still Not Married" tee ($20.99) will open the door to conversations you never expected to have. Who knows what you will learn by simply owning this, with pride, and giving no one the opportunity to ask your status?

    This site is having a BOGO sale! Buy one shirt, get 30% off, or buy two or more and get a code to get one free!

  • Take yourself out for tacos.

    Etsy

    Who do you love? You. This isn't narcisism; it's a healthy attitude. If you don't love yourself, you can't love someone else. So until you meet that someone else, enjoy your own company. Buy yourself the food you know you love! (Because who knows you better?) Queso and tacos! It's a date!

    Wear this shirt to the date to make your point clear! It's $19.99 and comes in four awesome colors.

  • Just so we are clear ...

    Etsy

    Not to belabor the point, but just so everyone is on the same page, NO, I HAVE NOT MET SOMEONE. I. Am. Single!

    There, said it. Actually didn't need to. Because this "Single" shirt ($24) made the announcement for you. Loud and clear. No one will ask you now.

    Choose from a range of styles and colors.

