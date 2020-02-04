Single Moms Can Proudly Rock These Anti-Valentine's Day Tees



When you're single, the tyranny of romantic happiness surrounding Valentine's Day feels cruel. But just because everyone celebrates it with candy and flowers doesn't mean coupling up is better than what you have.

Instead of hiding out during the season of romance, you could just wear a sign and own it. I guarantee that there are coupled people out there who will look at you in one of these anti-Valentine's Day tees and feel a deep longing for what you have -- or don't have.

Here are some tees you can wear to tell everyone to back off. Pick your poison.