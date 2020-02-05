17 Maternity Jeans Moms Swear By

Seraphine
Shopping for jeans is a task that women know is to be taken seriously. Like the story of Goldilocks and the three bears, the pair of jeans must fit just right—no matter a person's size. The same is true for women shopping for maternity jeans. Maternity jeans should be like regular jeans in look and feel, a difference is simply the type of stretchy waistband for a belly. There are mistakes to avoid when shopping for maternity clothes, but overall, moms know what style works for them.
Whether the jeans are for hanging around the house, a baseball game or a more formal styled photoshoot, there are maternity jeans out there that fit the style of any of these occasions. There are a lot of choices out there, so to make sure we find the very top tier jeans, we scoured the reviews of different brands and styles. These are the maternity jeans that moms love. Read them for yourself below.
Old Navy Maternity Premium Full-Panel Rockstar Jeans1
Low rise maternity jeans are still a thing and a stylish thing at that. Moms love these dark-wash full panel pair. One wrote, "About 6 months pregnant and I'm living in these. They're so amazing." Another said the fit is perfect and "the fabric is soft." A reviewer commented that the longs are perfect for taller people.
Maternity Premium Full-Panel Rockstar Jeans ($35, Old Navy)
Motherhood Maternity Indigo Blue Secret Fit Belly Super Stretch Skinny Maternity Jeans2
Moms can wear skinny ankle jeans, not a problem. The pair they recommend is this pair of indigo blue stretch skinnies with a secret fit belly waistband from Motherhood Maternity. It has over 486 reviews, of which one person states, "I would highly recommend these pants! I purchased 2 pairs myself!" Another reports they're very stretchy and fit perfectly.
Motherhood Maternity Indigo Blue Secret Fit Belly Super Stretch Skinny Maternity Jeans ($25, Motherhood Maternity)
Good American The Honeymoon Mid Rise3
Good American came up a lot on best maternity jeans lists based on what women say about the brand. In particular, this Honeymoon Mid Rise pair is a bit more costly than the others, but comes with glowing feedback. One reviewer described them as "amazing.'
Good American The Honeymoon Mid Rise ($159, Good American)
Seraphine Slim Leg Black Maternity Jeans4
Sure, little black dresses are great but black jeans are also a closet staple. They can go with pretty much anything and be dressed up or down. These are slim legs and are less than $80. According to the Seraphine website, they're a bestseller.
Seraphine Slim Leg Black Maternity Jeans ($75, Seraphine)
Seraphine Dark Over Bump Super-Skinny Maternity Jeans5
A solid pair of blue jeans is something every woman needs whether she is pregnant or not. If she's pregnant, she's likely to enjoy these over-the-bump skinny jeans. One reviewer wrote: "Absolutely love these jeans! Am 7 months pregnant and have been living in my pre-pregnancy jeans plus bump band but they finally gave up the ghost so I decided to invest in these. So glad I did. They fit brilliant"
Seraphine Dark Over Bump Super-Skinny Maternity Jeans ($75, Seraphine)
Seraphine Slim Boyfriend Maternity Jeans6
Boyfriend jeans are not only a relaxing style but super comfortable to wear as well. It gives moms an excuse to throw them on with a pair of sneakers. They're a great alternative to skinny cuts and good for tall women as well. They were called "amazing" and perfect" in the reviews.
Seraphine Slim Boyfriend Maternity Jeans ($89, Seraphine)
ASOS Bandia Maternity Mom Jeans7
These ASOS "mom" jeans are slimmer than the boyfriend cut but still have some room to relax if that's what a mom is looking for. These are a darker color and according to the ASOS website a bestselling style. They fit their name. Bonus: The waistband is removable for ultimate belly comfort.
ASOS Bandia Maternity Mom Jeans (25.50, ASOS)
Old Navy Distressed Rockstar Super Skinny Maternity Jeans8
It seems like everyone has a pair of ripped skinny jeans in black. Have one while's pregnant, too. These jeans come with a 4.0 star rating out of 25 reviews. One review reported that "the fabric on the belly is super stretchy and well made. For cool mamas out there!" Another said "They fit perfect and I have room to grow!"
Old Navy Distressed Rockstar Super Skinny Maternity Jeans ($50, Old Navy)
Nordstrom Verdugo Ankle Skinny Maternity Jeans9
Full a full ankle skinny jeans enter the Nordstrom Verdugo skinny jeans. They're just under $200 but of great quality. They're of dark wash with flex sides at the waist, not a full waistband. The reviews also give them four stars. Tuck a shirt in or keep it out. Either way, it'll look chic.
Nordstrom Verdugo Ankle Skinny Maternity Jeans ($199, Nordstrom)
A Pea in the Pod B(Air) Ankle Skinny Maternity Jeans10
For jeans that are comfy but fashionable, we give the ankle skinny jeans from A Pea in the Pod. This black pair is light and soft, and comes with a secret bit belly panel. According to its product page it feels "as light as air." We'll take that.
A Pea in the Pod B(Air) Ankle Skinny Maternity Jeans ($135, A Pea in the Pod)
Good American The Honeymoon Mid Rise Crop11
Here's another wash, a dark wash, of the Honeymoon Mid Rise crop from Good American. It's a high-selling jean from the site which as mentioned above is a highly respected and worn brand for maternity jeans. These are cropped at the ankle.
The Honeymoon Mid Rise Crop ($169, Good American)
Jessica Simpson Secret Fit Belly Flare Leg Maternity Jeans12
Jessica Simpson has a line with Maternity Maternity and lots of women have tried and really loved the flare pair she designed. These are 70s inspired because of the large boot cut as well as light wash. One review reads: "I needed a pair of jeans for work and these are perfect! Super comfortable, perfect fit, and I'm not pulling them up all day long."
Jessica Simpson Secret Fit Belly Flare Leg Maternity Jeans ($35, Motherhood Maternity)
Motherhood Maternity Indigo Blue Side Panel Letdown Hem Maternity Overalls13
With over 700 reviews, these jean overalls are both comfortable and stylish. Plus, the price just cannot be beat coming in under $400. From the customers: "True to size, I love that it's stretch material and comfortable." Others said "This will grow with belly and can put to use for my whole pregnancy.Trying in turned into immediate wearing!!" and "These are extremely comfortable and fit perfectly."
Indigo Blue Side Panel Letdown Hem Maternity Overalls ($42, Motherhood Maternity)
Motherhood Maternity Indigo Blue Secret Fit Belly Skinny Ankle Jeggings14
Jeggings are one of the best creations in the world of jeans. For pregnant mamas already a bit uncomfortable with their growing bellies will appreciate how easy these jeans make it. "I love the true skinny ankle fit," a reviewer who wears a size medium wrote.
Indigo Blue Secret Fit Belly Skinny Maternity Ankle Jeggings ($23, Motherhood Maternity)
Motherhood Maternity Addison Full Length Skinny Maternity Jeans15
Because one can't get enough skinny jeans, we present another Motherhood Maternity style: the Addison Full Length skinny jeans. "I love these pants, the material is comfortable, moves well with me, and they feel great one," one person wrote. Another said: "Great fit, look amazing and feel so comfy! I wore them like 5 days in a row when they first came!"
Motherhood Maternity Addison Full Length Skinny Maternity Jeans ($37.50, Motherhood Maternity)
Madewell The Maternity Side-Panel Slim Boyjean16
These Slim BoyJeans from Madewell are one of the best-selling pairs on the page. One person wrote that they were the "most 'jean' like maternity jeans I’ve found!" Another said they're the comfortable pair they've found while someone else said: "Finally maternity jeans that dont suck."
The Maternity Side-Panel Slim Boyjean ($98, Madewell)
H&M MAMA Super Skinny Jeans17
These jeans are meant for mamas because they're maternity, of course, but they even have mama in the name. With over 172 reviews, many of which are positive, it's clear these are a top pick among pregnant women. One person said she loved them so much she ordered a second pair, and they're stretchy with a "perfect" length.
Another said "finally found a pair of maternity jeans that fit right and does not ride down your bottoms. The stretch stays intact and perfect skinny to go over boots or flats"
Last but not least, one said, "Hands down the best maternity jeans I have tried at this price point."
MAMA Super Skinny Jeans ($35, H&M)