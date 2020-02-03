20 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Him Under $40 at Walmart

iStock/Handemandaci
Gifting people, especially the man in one's life, can be fun, but challenging, too. We have so many ideas for gifts he might like, but how do we know if it's something he'll really want? Valentine's Day is another chance to get it right. It's a chance to make him smile or just give him something he needs. It's one of those holidays that can go romantic or just fun. (Yes, we do have a gift guide based on what sign he is.) We decided to make the choice easier by finding his perfect fit for Valentine's Day.
So what does a Valentine's Day gift for him, whether he is a parent or partner or both, look like? It can look like whatever makes him happy. But these ideas -- all from Walmart -- just so happen to be red or pink -- and maybe sexy. There are shaving tools, nice smelling colognes, and even lotions. Personalized gifts are part of it, too, including shot glasses and calendars. Whatever he gets, he'll definitely feel the love -- because it's from someone he loves.
Customized Wall Calendar1
Calendars are universal gifts because everyone needs to know what day it is or keep track of upcoming events. Customized ones make the gift that much more special. Put photos of loved ones or the kids in there for him.
Customized Wall Calendar (from $18)
Everyone 3-in-1 Lotion for Every Man2
Most men don't moisturize nearly as often as they should, if at all. Help him out with a super easy-to-use lotion. It's scented with citrus and cedar and will definitely make moisturizing that much more enjoyable. If he can use it on his body, hands, and face, he's more likely to use it.
Everyone 3-in-1 Lotion For Every Man ($10)
Personalized Love Mug3
Most people can use a mug, whether it's for coffee, tea, or cocoa. This one says "All you need is love" and features a photo of one's choosing on the back. And it's all for less than $15. It's a great way to be cute and also remind him of a special relationship moment.
Personalized Love Mug (from $10)
Cremo Beard & Scruff Cream4
Love on the man by giving him beard cream so he can love on his scruff. It moisturizes the beard area, including stubble. It may also help reduce beard itch. The forest blend scent should leave him feeling fresh.
Cremo Beard & Scruff Cream ($7)
Salt Rock Lamp5
Give the gift of love and relaxation with a Himalayan salt rock lamp. It's purported to help relieve anxiety, but even if it doesn't, it looks cool. This one has timers to help him get to sleep or wake up feeling refreshed. This one also has sound modes and a guided breathing feature.
Salt Rock Lamp ($39)
Ultrasonic Humidifier6
For the men who get stuffed up frequently, or who have dry skin, this humidifier may help. This one is particularly simple to use. Just stick a water bottle in it and wait. It works for up to five continuous hours.
Ultrasonic Humidifier ($8)
Best Day Shot Glass7
This personalized shot glass makes for a great gift for collectors, or just someone who likes to have shot glasses. It can display up to two photos, which is perfect for showing off but, hey, it also is a shot glass for when the time comes. A great Valentine's Day gift.
Best Day Shot Glass ($7)
Montblanc Cologne8
Cologne is a classic gift for a guy. This Montblanc cologne from Walmart isn't too expensive. The top notes are pineapple, bergamot, and lavender. He can use it right before that big Valentine's Day date.
Montblanc Cologne 3.3 oz. ($36)
Sloth Stuffed Animal9
It may seem childish, but Valentine's Day is the one time of year stuffed animals are acceptable for everyone. Men who love sloths will especially love this plush. It's super soft and great to snuggle -- a smart idea for folks in long-distance relationships.
Sloth Stuffed Animal ($24)
Analog Sport Watch10
New watches are tried and true gifts. Yes, they tell time but they also act as an accessory. This one has a 100-meter water resistance and backlight. Bonus: This one also shows the date.
Analog Sport Watch ($20)
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Body Bar11
Soap is an important part of hygiene and lots of people still love using bar versions. This one from the Art of Shaving is vegetable-based and super hydrating. It works for "head-to-toe" grooming. This one has a classic sandalwood scent.
The Art of Shaving Body Bar ($18)
All-In-One Men's Grooming Kit12
Beards need grooming, too, and a trimmer can help him keep his beard neat and well-shaped. This all-in-one kit comes with 16 different length and style options. It's also rechargeable and will work for up to 70 minutes on a full charge. He'll have a perfectly styled beard in time for Valentine's Day.
All-In-One Men's Grooming Kit ($20)
Boxer Briefs13
If he has been around for a while and is comfortable with receiving underwear as a gift, these boxer briefs make a useful (and sexy) gift. They're black and red Valentine's Day! These have a comfortable, nonbinding waistband.
Boxer Briefs ($27)
M&M's Valentine's Peanut Chocolate Candy14
Everyone loves candy. M&M lovers will always appreciate a bag of the amazing candy. This bag just happens to have Valentine's Day-themed packaging and candies in pink, red, and white. The best part is that it's inexpensive! But oh so good.
M&M's Valentine's Peanut Chocolate Candy ($3)
Peanut Butter Clusters & Milk Chocolate Valentine's Gift Box15
The cool thing about Valentine's Day candy is that there's plenty to choose from. M&Ms are part of that but so are Reese's Clusters, which also have Valentine's Day packaging. For the man who loves his peanut butter chocolates, this is the one.
Peanut Butter Clusters and Milk Chocolate Valentine's Gift Box ($6)
G Eau Cologne16
We couldn't just have one cologne on this list, as smelling good is a big part of romance. This one is called G Eau is described as a contemporary blend of bergamot, sheer spice, cedar, and patchouli. It's inspired by Giorgio Armani's Acqua di Gio fragrance.
G Eau Cologne ($8)
Old Spice Body Wash17
For men who aren't into bars of soap but obviously love to stay clean and smell good, this Old Spice body wash might be the right choice. It apparently smells like the sea while also washing dirt and grime away. It seems like a plain gift but, trust us, men want this.
Old Spice Body Wash ($5)
Necktie18
Men who wear suits can always use another tie in their closet. Walmart has them in more than 35 different colors that are all available on the website. It's a great go-to tie for a dress-up date night or February wedding. These in particular are the "slim" versions.
Necktie ($6)
Full-Zip Sweater Fleece19
Spring will be here soon enough, and that means temperatures that are all over the place. It's not hot but it's not too cold, either. Enter this black full-zip sweater fleece, which will definitely come in handy. It goes up to size 5XL.
Full-Zip Sweater Fleece ($19)
Fleece Crew Sweatshirt20
Most men can use another classic sweatshirt in their closets. They're warm and comfy and can be dressed up or down. If the man's other sweatshirts have seen better days, this could be the upgrade he needs. Plus, this one is built to stay soft wash after wash.
Fleece Crew Sweatshirt ($7)