20 Valentine Gifts Under $10 for Kids

Moms have a love-hate relationship with Valentine's Day. On one hand, it's a way to show love and feel the love from their spouse, friends, and kids. On the other hand, the ritual of getting treats for the whole class the night before can make the day a bit more stressful than they would like. That said, the day is something kids love and remember, so why not try to make it special for them? There are tons of new traditions to make with them on the day, but also DIY Valentine's Day crafts, too.
If gift-giving is a part of those traditions, it doesn't have to be expensive. In fact, Valentine's Day gifts are known to be kitschy but cute and fun. Lots of gifts for kids can be affordable, even under $10. And given the other valentines that may have to be bought, these gifts will show kids love without going over budget. From stuffed animals to candy and chocolates and Mad Libs and stickers, we found affordable gifts that kids will love and feel the love by getting, too.
'I Love You This Much' T-Shirt1
Fun T-shirts are a way to show kids that they're loved, and so give them new T-shirts. This dino shirt reads "I love you this much" which is pretty adorable and also likely true. It's also OK to be worn the rest of the year, not just for the holiday. Plus, this two-pack comes with a plain T-shirt.
"I Love You This Much" T-Shirt ($10, Walmart)
Nail Polish2
Essie nail polish is one of the best and long-lasting polishes out there. Give the gift of fun, Valentine's nails with an Essie polish in its famous Ballet Slipper light pink color. It's available at Walmart or other drugstores.
Nail Polish ($9, Walmart)
SweeTARTS Lollipops3
SweetTARTS are a Valentine's Day candy staple. Either give one or a whole bag to the kids as a way to spread the love. They're all shaped in the form of a heart, after all. And they actually taste good. Stick em under the kids' pillows or surprise them in their lunch boxes.
SweeTARTS Lollipops ($5, Target)
Peanuts Valentine Stickers4
Kids love stickers. Honestly, it's weird if people don't like stickers because they're fun to put anywhere. They're also affordable, at only a few dollars a pack. These Peanuts ones make a great gift for Valentine's that'll go a long way.
PEANUTS Valentine Stickers ($4, Current Catalog)
Valentine's Mad Libs5
There is not a kid on this Earth who doesn't love Mad Libs, and so, of course, a Valentine's-themed game will be a hit. The packet also comes with pencils. The best part is that it's only a few dollars.
Valentine's Mad Libs ($4, Target)
Valentine Googly Eyes Spiral Coloring Books6
Most younger kids will have a good time with a new coloring book. This one has a holiday-appropriate love theme. Oh, and the sloths, frogs, and other creatures have googly eyes. When the kids have finished coloring, they can give them to others as a valentine.
Valentine Googly Eyes Spiral Coloring Books ($5, Oriental Trading)
Valentine's Heart Crayon7
Speaking of coloring, crayons don't have to be the standard, boring ones. This artsy multicolored crayon is fun and functional and comes in different colors to make kids feel special. Bonus: It's made as a valentine with an attached card.
Valentine's Heart Crayon ($6, MySouthernSpirit/Etsy)
Personalized Pink Pencils8
Pink represents love, so why not have pink pencils? Even better, why not give a child a bunch and have the pencils personalized? We think it's a great idea. Kids can have them for the rest of the school year.
Personalized Pink Pencils, Box of 24 ($10, Oriental Trading)
Valentine's Puzzle9
Kids love puzzles and even more they love surprises. This puzzle has a special Valentine's Day message revealed after all of the pieces are in place. It can have the child's name there, too, and the kiddo can have it for years to come.
Valentine's Puzzle ($10, Fosterthecraft/Etsy)
Knit Bootie10
It may be a day of love, but the heart shouldn't be the only thing that's warm and cozy. Make sure LO's feet are cozy with knit booties. These have a knit heart on the side and colorful "soles" on the bottom of the boot.
Knit Bootie ($10, Dearfoams)
Donut Squishy11
Kids love squishies, especially squishies in the shape of items like donuts and other snacks. Valentine's Day is about the sweets as much as it is about love, so what better kind of squishy to get than donuts. They're only a couple of dollars each and can also double as a stress ball of sorts.
Donut Squishy ($2, Party Supplies Delivered)
Donut Journal12
OK, speaking of donuts, which are popular with kids these days, we want to share this cute donut journal. It makes a sweet Valentine's Day gift for kids, who can use it for notes or doodles.
Donut Journal ($5, Target)
Red Hershey's Kisses13
It's not Valentine's Day without chocolate, and everyone knows Hershey's Kisses are beyond yummy. They're also fun to eat and have festive red wrapping! Put them in baggies or give them as a special treat on Valentine's Day.
Red Hershey's Kisses, 1 lb. ($10, Just Candy)
Heart Necklace14
For the kids who like jewelry, Etsy has affordable heart necklaces they'll love. Each can be personalized with a letter initial. And, they come in different colors from rose gold to silver. It's a sweet gift for pre-teen or teen kiddos.
Heart Necklace ($10, MignonandMignon/Etsy)
Tic Tac Toe Hearts15
Games are fun, especially tic tac toe. It's easy and a way to have fun anywhere. But kids can ditch the pen and paper with this tic tac toe dice set that comes with a burlap carrier that doubles as a board. They can play at lunch or at home.
Tic Tac Toe Hearts ($5, Etsy)
Valentine's Koala Bear16
Stuffed animals are big on Valentine's Day so we could not forget to include them. This one from Etsy is a kola bear that can be made with the child's name on the front. They can hug the bear whenever they want some extra love.
Valentine's Koala Bear ($6, Etsy)
Valentine's Day Rubber Duck17
Rubber ducks make bathtime fun and some people even collect them. They can also just be fun to play with. Like a duck action figure. Add a cute V-Day one to the lineup with this one from Party City. The best part? It costs under $1.
Valentine's Day Rubber Duck (.69, Party City)
Pete the Cat- Valentine's Day Is Cool Book18
Pete the Cat is definitely worthy of being in the kid's book canon. Celebrate Valentine's Day by gifting the V-Day themed Pete the Cat book. It's only $7 on Amazon and a fun but educational gift to give to little ones.
Pete the Cat- Valentine's Day Is Cool Book ($7, Amazon)
Rainbow Mini Notes19
Valentine's Day is about sharing love with others and kids should be able to do that in their own way. These mini "scratch-art" notes from Melissa and Doug are a fun way for them to write messages in rainbow colors. Get it for under $10.
Rainbow Mini Notes ($8, Melissa and Doug)
Striped-Trim Heart Graphic Crew Socks20
Socks are fun forms of expression so why not give crew socks with hearts on them? These are a cheap $3 but great for wearing with any kind of shoe from slides to sneakers. We love the classic white and red look that can work on V-Day or any gym day.
Striped-Trim Heart Graphic Crew Socks ($3, Forever 21)