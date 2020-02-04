20 Valentine Gifts Under $10 for Kids



Etsy Moms have a love-hate relationship with Valentine's Day. On one hand, it's a way to show love and feel the love from their spouse, friends, and kids. On the other hand, the ritual of getting treats for the whole class the night before can make the day a bit more stressful than they would like. That said, the day is something kids love and remember, so why not try to make it special for them? There are tons of new traditions to make with them on the day, but also DIY Valentine's Day crafts, too.

If gift-giving is a part of those traditions, it doesn't have to be expensive. In fact, Valentine's Day gifts are known to be kitschy but cute and fun. Lots of gifts for kids can be affordable, even under $10. And given the other valentines that may have to be bought, these gifts will show kids love without going over budget. From stuffed animals to candy and chocolates and Mad Libs and stickers, we found affordable gifts that kids will love and feel the love by getting, too.



Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

