20 Valentine Gifts Under $10 for Kids

Trending

Mandy Velez | Feb 4, 2020 Shop
20 Valentine Gifts Under $10 for Kids
Image: Etsy

tic tac toe dice
Etsy

Moms have a love-hate relationship with Valentine's Day. On one hand, it's a way to show love and feel the love from their spouse, friends, and kids. On the other hand, the ritual of getting treats for the whole class the night before can make the day a bit more stressful than they would like. That said, the day is something kids love and remember, so why not try to make it special for them? There are tons of new traditions to make with them on the day, but also DIY Valentine's Day crafts, too.

If gift-giving is a part of those traditions, it doesn't have to be expensive. In fact, Valentine's Day gifts are known to be kitschy but cute and fun. Lots of gifts for kids can be affordable, even under $10. And given the other valentines that may have to be bought, these gifts will show kids love without going over budget. From stuffed animals to candy and chocolates and Mad Libs and stickers, we found affordable gifts that kids will love and feel the love by getting, too.

Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

  • 'I Love You This Much' T-Shirt

    1
    Walmart

    Fun T-shirts are a way to show kids that they're loved, and so give them new T-shirts. This dino shirt reads "I love you this much" which is pretty adorable and also likely true. It's also OK to be worn the rest of the year, not just for the holiday. Plus, this two-pack comes with a plain T-shirt.

    "I Love You This Much" T-Shirt ($10, Walmart)

  • Nail Polish

    2
    Nail Polish
    Walmart

    Essie nail polish is one of the best and long-lasting polishes out there. Give the gift of fun, Valentine's nails with an Essie polish in its famous Ballet Slipper light pink color. It's available at Walmart or other drugstores.

    Nail Polish ($9, Walmart)

  • SweeTARTS Lollipops

    3
    SweeTARTS Lollipops
    Target

    SweetTARTS are a Valentine's Day candy staple. Either give one or a whole bag to the kids as a way to spread the love. They're all shaped in the form of a heart, after all. And they actually taste good. Stick em under the kids' pillows or surprise them in their lunch boxes.

    SweeTARTS Lollipops ($5, Target)

  • Peanuts Valentine Stickers

    4
    PEANUTS Valentine Stickers
    Current Catalog

    Kids love stickers. Honestly, it's weird if people don't like stickers because they're fun to put anywhere. They're also affordable, at only a few dollars a pack. These Peanuts ones make a great gift for Valentine's that'll go a long way. 

    PEANUTS Valentine Stickers ($4, Current Catalog)

  • Valentine's Mad Libs

    5
    Valentine's Mad Libs
    Target

    There is not a kid on this Earth who doesn't love Mad Libs, and so, of course, a Valentine's-themed game will be a hit. The packet also comes with pencils. The best part is that it's only a few dollars.

    Valentine's Mad Libs ($4, Target)

  • Valentine Googly Eyes Spiral Coloring Books

    6
    Valentine Googly Eyes Spiral Coloring Books
    Oriental Trading

    Most younger kids will have a good time with a new coloring book. This one has a holiday-appropriate love theme. Oh, and the sloths, frogs, and other creatures have googly eyes. When the kids have finished coloring, they can give them to others as a valentine.

    Valentine Googly Eyes Spiral Coloring Books ($5, Oriental Trading)

  • Valentine's Heart Crayon

    7
    Valentine's Heart Crayon
    MySouthernSpirit/Etsy

    Speaking of coloring, crayons don't have to be the standard, boring ones. This artsy multicolored crayon is fun and functional and comes in different colors to make kids feel special. Bonus: It's made as a valentine with an attached card.

    Valentine's Heart Crayon ($6, MySouthernSpirit/Etsy)

  • Personalized Pink Pencils

    8
    Personalized Pink Pencils
    Oriental Trading

    Pink represents love, so why not have pink pencils? Even better, why not give a child a bunch and have the pencils personalized? We think it's a great idea. Kids can have them for the rest of the school year.

    Personalized Pink Pencils, Box of 24 ($10, Oriental Trading)

  • Valentine's Puzzle

    9
    Valentine's Puzzle
    Fosterthecraft/Etsy

    Kids love puzzles and even more they love surprises. This puzzle has a special Valentine's Day message revealed after all of the pieces are in place. It can have the child's name there, too, and the kiddo can have it for years to come.

    Valentine's Puzzle ($10, Fosterthecraft/Etsy)

  • Knit Bootie

    10
    Knit Bootie
    Dearfoams

    It may be a day of love, but the heart shouldn't be the only thing that's warm and cozy. Make sure LO's feet are cozy with knit booties. These have a knit heart on the side and colorful "soles" on the bottom of the boot.

    Knit Bootie ($10, Dearfoams)

  • Donut Squishy

    11
    Donut Squishy
    Party Supplies Delivered

    Kids love squishies, especially squishies in the shape of items like donuts and other snacks. Valentine's Day is about the sweets as much as it is about love, so what better kind of squishy to get than donuts. They're only a couple of dollars each and can also double as a stress ball of sorts.

    Donut Squishy ($2, Party Supplies Delivered)

  • Donut Journal

    12
    Donut Journal
    Target

    OK, speaking of donuts, which are popular with kids these days, we want to share this cute donut journal. It makes a sweet Valentine's Day gift for kids, who can use it for notes or doodles.  

    Donut Journal ($5, Target)

  • Red Hershey's Kisses

    13
    Red Hershey's Kisses
    Just Candy

    It's not Valentine's Day without chocolate, and everyone knows Hershey's Kisses are beyond yummy. They're also fun to eat and have festive red wrapping! Put them in baggies or give them as a special treat on Valentine's Day.

    Red Hershey's Kisses, 1 lb. ($10, Just Candy)

  • Heart Necklace

    14
    Heart Necklace
    MignonandMignon/Etsy

    For the kids who like jewelry, Etsy has affordable heart necklaces they'll love. Each can be personalized with a letter initial. And, they come in different colors from rose gold to silver. It's a sweet gift for pre-teen or teen kiddos.

    Heart Necklace ($10, MignonandMignon/Etsy)

  • Tic Tac Toe Hearts

    15
    Tic Tac Toe Hearts
    Etsy

    Games are fun, especially tic tac toe. It's easy and a way to have fun anywhere. But kids can ditch the pen and paper with this tic tac toe dice set that comes with a burlap carrier that doubles as a board. They can play at lunch or at home.

    Tic Tac Toe Hearts ($5, Etsy)

  • Valentine's Koala Bear

    16
    Valentine's Koala Bear
    Etsy

    Stuffed animals are big on Valentine's Day so we could not forget to include them. This one from Etsy is a kola bear that can be made with the child's name on the front. They can hug the bear whenever they want some extra love.

    Valentine's Koala Bear ($6, Etsy)

  • Valentine's Day Rubber Duck

    17
    Valentine's Day Rubber Duck
    Party City

    Rubber ducks make bathtime fun and some people even collect them. They can also just be fun to play with. Like a duck action figure. Add a cute V-Day one to the lineup with this one from Party City. The best part? It costs under $1. 

    Valentine's Day Rubber Duck (.69, Party City)

  • Pete the Cat- Valentine's Day Is Cool Book

    18
    Pete the Cat- Valentine's Day Is Cool Book
    Amazon

    Pete the Cat is definitely worthy of being in the kid's book canon. Celebrate Valentine's Day by gifting the V-Day themed Pete the Cat book. It's only $7 on Amazon and a fun but educational gift to give to little ones. 

    Pete the Cat- Valentine's Day Is Cool Book ($7, Amazon)

  • Rainbow Mini Notes

    19
    Rainbow Mini Notes
    Melissa and Doug

    Valentine's Day is about sharing love with others and kids should be able to do that in their own way. These mini "scratch-art" notes from Melissa and Doug are a fun way for them to write messages in rainbow colors. Get it for under $10.

    Rainbow Mini Notes ($8, Melissa and Doug)

  • Striped-Trim Heart Graphic Crew Socks

    20
    Striped-Trim Heart Graphic Crew Socks
    Forever 21

    Socks are fun forms of expression so why not give crew socks with hearts on them? These are a cheap $3 but great for wearing with any kind of shoe from slides to sneakers. We love the classic white and red look that can work on V-Day or any gym day. 

    Striped-Trim Heart Graphic Crew Socks ($3, Forever 21)

More Slideshows