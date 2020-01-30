Baby Shark Shoes Are a Thing & They're Actually Pretty Adorable

Etsy
blogger
Christina Wood
Shop


Etsy

Is there anything cuter than baby shoes? I think it's possible that there are humans walking this earth right now (in adult shoes) who exist because of the impossible cuteness of baby shoes. 

Now, consider this. Is Baby Shark cute? You see where I'm going with this, don't you? Baby Shark may not be quite as cute as baby shoes (or baby feet) but still ... pretty darn cute. Right?

So if you mix Baby Shark with baby shoes, you will get these astonishingly cute Baby Shark shoes. Be careful! This is the sort of irresistible cuteness that makes more babies. 

Look at these only if you have the baby (or toddler or child) foot to go inside them!

  • Bespoke Baby Shark? I can't even ...

    Etsy

    These baby shoes ($45) are hand-painted with images of happy Baby Sharks swimming around on each foot. So cute!

    You can even have a name painted on the shoe to personalize them for the lucky baby who'll be wearing them.

    This would be an amazing baby shower gift. And once baby has outgrown them, they'll look awesome hanging from mom's rear-view mirror.

    • Advertisement

  • Each foot becomes a shark.

    Etsy

    These slip-ons ($35) take a different approach than the bespoke Baby Shark baby shoe. Each foot becomes a grinning baby shark. These are bright and fun, and they'll look super cute on baby -- or child.

    These go up to size 6Y, so they'd make a great birthday present for a child or just a fun ensemble upgrade for your own tot.

  • Girls love Baby Shark!

    Etsy

    Laced up with pink ribbons and sporting an adorable fan club of little Baby Sharks, your toddler will be the cutest kid in preschool in these girls personalized Baby Shark shoes ($42). 

    If pink isn't her jam, you can choose a different ribbon color. You can also have her name painted on the shoe, which is a good idea to avoid toddler muggings to steal these right off her feet!

  • Boys like Baby Shark too!

    Etsy

    Your toddler boy will have happy feet in this cute pair of slip-on shoes ($27) emblazoned with an entire school of Baby Sharks.

    You can have his name printed on the shoes too. 

    Reviewers call these "Incredibly adorable!" 

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement