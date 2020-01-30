Baby Shark Shoes Are a Thing & They're Actually Pretty Adorable



Etsy

Is there anything cuter than baby shoes? I think it's possible that there are humans walking this earth right now (in adult shoes) who exist because of the impossible cuteness of baby shoes.

Now, consider this. Is Baby Shark cute? You see where I'm going with this, don't you? Baby Shark may not be quite as cute as baby shoes (or baby feet) but still ... pretty darn cute. Right?

So if you mix Baby Shark with baby shoes, you will get these astonishingly cute Baby Shark shoes. Be careful! This is the sort of irresistible cuteness that makes more babies.

Look at these only if you have the baby (or toddler or child) foot to go inside them!