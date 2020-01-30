Target Celebrates Black History Month With a Moving Collection

Target is celebrating Black History Month with an amazing collection of clothing, accessories, toys, music, paper goods, and more.

I'm warning you: If you look at this collection, you will spend money. And you will not regret it. Target really outdid itself here.

If you want themed outfits for the family, you'll find them. An empowering sweatshirt for your son or daughter? Yep. Toys that reflect the real history of the US? Uh huh. You can even probably find a book, music, or movie you didn't know about but need to have.

Here's a sample.

  • Wear a message that empowers.

    Target

    When you're a kid, history seems like a bunch of dates to remember. None of it seems to apply. But that's a curriculum problem. History itself is a collection of the best stories ever told -- and the worst. We are making the history of the future right now. Remind the kids of this truth as they form their understanding of the world, and they'll be better able to see their own role as important. 

    It's just a shirt. It's not a fix for the way history is taught or told. But it's a nice cotton hoodie with a terrific message. And it's only $20.

  • Beauty is not a color.

    Target

    Put your little girl in a dress that is cute and comfortable and reminds everyone that beauty is not a color. Beauty comes in every shade. Also? Peace. This Well Worn Toddler Beauty in Every Shade A-Line Dress is a great dress, and it's only $15.

    Target also took the BHM celebrations beyond this creative and gorgeous line.

  • This Barbie Collector doll is amazing.

    Target

    Every woman of every age and genetic makeup needs this Barbie Collector Inspiring Women Series Katherine Johnson doll. 

    We all need to be reminded -- when teachers, mansplainers, and employers want to make us feel small -- that Katherine Johnson, a mathematician for NASA who calculated the trajectory of NASA's first US-manned flight into space, was told the same thing. It didn't stop her brilliance. The future will be built on math, science, and technology. Women need to get in there and build it -- no matter the obstacles.

    Especially if you have a daughter, but even if you don't, this is $29.99 well spent. 

  • Get gorgeous in this Black History Month lipstick.

    Target

    Melissa Butler, founder of The Lip Bar, is gorgeous, inspiring, and making her beauty brand happen by empowering everyone to be the beauty they are, not the beauty they are told to be. So when you buy The Lip Bar's Black History Month Lip Box, you are spending your $14.99 on a lot more than a gorgeous color. 

