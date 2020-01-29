Get $20 Off an Instant Pot or Air Fryer Just in Time for the Big Game

Now's your chance to get that Instant Pot Air Fryer everyone is raving about! It's also a great time to grab an Instant Pot.
Target is having a sale on appliances that will set you up for whatever size crowd you might have coming over to watch the big game. You can save $20 on either -- or both -- of these invaluable appliances.
Use the air fryer instead of heating oil, splattering the entire kitchen, clogging everyone's arteries. Make a big pot of meatballs in the Instant Pot. You will be ready to feed a crowd in less than an hour.
-
An air fryer makes 'Fry Day' healthy.
-
The Instant Pot makes everything else.
-
-
And now for the margaritas!
Share this Story