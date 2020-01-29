Get $20 Off an Instant Pot or Air Fryer Just in Time for the Big Game

Now's your chance to get that Instant Pot Air Fryer everyone is raving about! It's also a great time to grab an Instant Pot

Target is having a sale on appliances that will set you up for whatever size crowd you might have coming over to watch the big game. You can save $20 on either -- or both -- of these invaluable appliances.

Use the air fryer instead of heating oil, splattering the entire kitchen, clogging everyone's arteries. Make a big pot of meatballs in the Instant Pot. You will be ready to feed a crowd in less than an hour.

  • An air fryer makes 'Fry Day' healthy.

    Target

    Just spray the foods you want fried lightly with oil, pop them in this Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer, and hit start. You will think you are eating fried food, but your heart and waistline will not be sacrificed on this altar of flavor. 

    You don't have to save these food indulgences for events like game day. You can have fries on a Tuesday. Fried chicken when the mood strikes.

    Right now, it's $20 off at Target. Just in time for game day!

  • The Instant Pot makes everything else.

    Target

    If you have been holding out on owning an Instant Pot, do it now! How else can you have an amazing meal that tastes as if you slaved for hours over a hot stove just 30 minutes after walking in the door?

    It makes unparalleled rice, the best risotto you've ever tasted, perfect polenta, amazing bone broth, a whole chicken, terrific pork shoulder in salsa -- I could go on and on -- while you get changed, pour yourself a cocktail, and unwind from your day. It's easier than going out to dinner.

    Everyone wants that. And it's currently $20 off for the Duo 6-quart size, which is the right size for game day -- and for your family.

  • And now for the margaritas!

    Target

    It's game day. Everyone is loving the wings, meatballs, and fries you whipped up in your Instant Pot Air Fryer and Instant Pot Duo. It seems like you spent hours cooking this spread, but, of course, you didn't. You got the little robots in the kitchen to do all the heavy lifting.

    Someone says, "How about a margarita?" And out comes this Nutri Ninja Auto iQ Pro Complete Personal Blender

    It's on sale for $99 in this Target appliance sale. It's normally $119.99. 

    And it has the power to pulverize that ice to make an excellent frozen margarita.

    It's not a game-day indulgence, either. It will make terrific, easy smoothies to keep you and your family eating healthy and light on all the other days of the year, too.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

