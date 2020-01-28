Kids Can Make Their Own Dang Lunch With These Toaster Grilled Cheese Pouches



Uncommon Goods

If you want to raise a self-sufficient adult, you have to allow children to do things for themselves. If you sit a 4-year-old down and make every meal for her, how will she learn how to make a meal -- even a simple one -- for herself?

This is the basis of the Montessori method of education, but it's also practical. You are one person. You are busy. Your child is hungry and motivated. You'd be surprised -- given the opportunity and permission -- how much she can do for herself.

Probably, though, she isn't ready to use the skillet and stove. That's OK. She doesn't have to be.

Check out these $10 pouches that let her make a yummy grilled cheese sandwich using only the toaster.