Embroidered 'Shag Rag' Lets Guests Know Which Towel Not To Use

Here's an entertaining faux pas no one wants to admit to: You and your SO enjoyed some sexy time while the kids were asleep. This bit of fun required a towel. But in the postcoital fray, you hung that towel back up in the bathroom and promptly forgot about it.

Now you are both sitting at the dining room table, giving each other an "uh-oh" look because your dinner guests took turns washing up before the meal and had no choice but to dry their hands on that towel. If a forensics team were to show up and investigate your guests, let's just say there would be questions.

Time to get a dedicated towel for that job? That way, you will never involve innocent bystanders in this sort of mistake again.

Here are some ideas.

  • This personalized towel would make a great Valentine's Day gift for your sweetie.

    Etsy

    So the humor is a little coarse on this Shag Rag -- aka Wank Wipe ($15.04). It's funny, though. And it's celebrating the thing you two get right. It's also practical. Dedicate one towel to this and you won't have any more confusion. Nor will you have to wash a lot of towels that aren't really that dirty. Well, they are dirty. But, you know, not that unclean. Or, well ... you know what I mean.

    Have your names embroidered on it, too. Because why not?

  • A 'love' towel for a slightly less offensive message?

    Etsy

    The idea is the same. The message is a bit softer. Get your names embroidered on it. Or gift it to someone who is getting married. It's a sex-positive cleanliness message on a practical item that everyone owns in one form or another.

    This personalized "Love Rag" ($9 each) is priced so you can buy a half dozen. And that is a nice message to send to anyone who loves someone.

  • Just come right out and say it.

    Etsy

    Don't mince any words. Don't even personalize it. This towel is a pragmatist's tool in the hookup era of Tinder and whatever else. No names named. This After Sex towel ($12.91) will serve no matter who made the mess. Maybe give one to everyone at the bachelorette party? Hang it in the bathroom to keep anyone from using it, while giving them a laugh?

    You can have it printed in any language.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

