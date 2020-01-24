15 Nail Cuticle Tattoos That Prove Tiny Ink Can Still Have a Lot of Style

Image: Instagram



Instagram Tattoos no matter where they are put on the body are a lifetime commitment, but putting anything on the fingers and hands is a real dedication. Not only are hands visible nearly 24/7, they need a lot of upkeep. Since hands are constantly exposed to the elements, it can be hard to keep a tattoo there fresh. Often finger tattoos "fall out" or even worse can get blown out because of the type of skin.

So when a cuticle tattoo is spotted and it actually looks good, that is a pretty big feat. It takes a skilled artist to work with such a small canvas, and do so in a way that looks clean, detailed and ultimately striking. Cuticle tattoos started becoming widely popular right around when manicures were being taken to the next level. After all, what funky nail design doesn't look cool when paired with a cool cuticle tattoo?

With cuticle tattoos there are a few styles to choose from. Each finger could have the same design, or one may elect to adorn them all with different markings. Some choose really ornate designs, while others pick to highly a singular piece on a singular finger. There is no right or wrong way to rock a cuticle tattoo, so we pulled together 15 cool designs to lend out a little inspiration for anyone considering making an appointment.