There's a Candle That Smells Like Freshly Signed Divorce Papers & We're All for It



Etsy

When you finally decide that divorce is the solution you need for everything that has gone wrong, those signed divorce papers cannot get here fast enough. But, despite that, it can still take ages. And those "ages" are stressful, disappointing, and loaded with friction.

There are some crafty types on Etsy who feel this pain and have turned it into tangible objects you can have right now. Get one for someone you know who is going through this. Get one for yourself. This purchase is between you and your mouse. You don't have to get anyone to agree to anything. Just buy.