We Found a Valentine's Day Gift That Thanks Him for What Really Matters

Buying a Valentine's Day gift for an intimate partner is difficult. What could possibly honor all the time, love, rescuing, intimacy, laughter, personal growth, and irritation of this relationship? Flowers are nice but have become so weakened by reflex gifting. Chocolate? Same. Jewelry is terrific, unless your recipient doesn't wear the stuff.

How about something that says what you really mean? Because what's really important between you two? The nice dinners? That walk in the park? That you agree about living room furnishings and pets?

Nope. This is Valentine's Day! What matters is the love and sex (and that they are hopelessly comingled). We have it! The perfect gifts that say thanks for this!