20 Cheesy T-shirts Dads Will Love

February is a month of love for coupled folks, but it can be a time to show love to family, too. And what better family member to show Valentine’s love to than dads? Of course, dads can get love all year ‘round; not just on holidays. There’s birthdays and a bunch of other events that’ll give their loved ones an excuse to give to them and we thought we can make that process easier. Two words: cheesy t-shirts. Of course not all dads love t-shirts and not all dads are cheesy. But for those that are, they will never not love a new t-shirt. T-shirts are comfortable and go great with jeans. Ones that have funny things on them also show some personality. It’s a win-win for them.
These cheesy tees are for all kinds of dads. From the dads that make us laugh and the dads really into puns or “dad jokes,” there’s a style here for all of them. Another perk of t-shirts? They’re affordable. They don’t require too much effort, just a little thought. Other bigger gifts can be saved for Father’s Day, but don’t worry, we have time before that time of year rolls around! In the meantime, a t-shirt will do and get their wardrobe in check before spring. It may seem cold and far away now but soon enough it’ll be t-shirt weather and dads who get one of these will be happy. Happy that someone gave me the perfect t-shirt. And isn’t that what the real gift is? Seeing dad smile? We think so.
Super Dad1
Dads that do it all can feel like superheroes, so why not let them know it? They'll feel out of this world with this SuPer Dad tee. He doesn't even need a costume!
Super Dad ($20, Tee Public)
Dad Tattoo2
Popular culture sees a lot of those cheesy mom tattoos that are usually adorned on very buff men. But all a dad needs for this is a dad bod. This dad tattoo shirt is a funny take on all of that.
Dad Tattoo ($20, Tee Public)
Come to the Dad Side3
Lots of dads love Star Wars and now they can have a punny shirt that proves it. This one says come to the dad side, because yeah. The dad jokes.
Come to the Dad Side ($20, Tee Public)
I'm a Jeep Dad4
Why does it seem like 80% of dads own jeeps? And not only do they have Jeeps but they really, really love them. If the dad that is getting a gift has one, this is the perfect shirt for them.
I'm a Jeep Dad ($20, Tee Public)
Dad Jokes? I Think You Mean Rad Jokes5
This is the embodiment of all things dad jokes. It's so lame that it could be funny. Maybe their jokes really are rad? At least to them! And they won't let anyone forget it with this not-so-subtle tee.
Dad Jokes? I Think You Mean Rad Jokes ($20, Etsy)
World's Okayest Dad6
Honesty is a quality all parents should have (in moderation.) This shirt does that super well as it touts the dad wearing it as being the "okayest."
World's Okayest Dad T-Shirt ($20, Tee Public)
Worlds Greatest Fater I Mean Father7
Listen, everybody farts and dads are part of the people that do. If they're proud of this fact, why not get them a shirt that proves it. Also, there's a pun, because dads.
Worlds Greatest Fater I Mean Father ($20, Tee Public)
Daddy Shark Doo Doo Doo8
It's hard to have missed the viral shark song sensation Baby Shark. This is especially true if he is a dad to a toddler. Daddy Shark was a part of that, so why not give dad a shirt that names him properly?
Daddy Shark Doo Doo Doo ($20, Amazon)
This is not a Dad Bod I prefer Father Figure9
Thanks to the likes of Leo DiCaprio and other dad bod celebrants, dad bods are now in the cultural canon. For a funny twist, this shirt enters "father figure" into the mix.
This is not a Dad Bod I prefer Father Figure ($20, Tee Public)
Full Pint (and Half Pint)10
These matching tees are great for dads of babies who also enjoy a good drink. Abd could it possibly get any more punny than this? He's the full pint and little one is the half.
Full Pint (and Half Pint) ($46, Etsy)
Im a Dope Dad!11
For any dad that isn't a regular dad but a cool dad, this shirt is for him. Dads can be dope, the vernacular for cool that the kids say these days. Now it can be on a t-shirt for those dads.
Im a Dope Dad! ($20, Tee Public)
Girl Dad12
T-shirts that market "girl mom" and "boy mom" to mothers are so in-demand. Dads deserve to show off the love for their kids, too, and this Girl Dad tee gets the job done.
Girl Dad ($17, Etsy)
Dad Jokes are Soda Funny13
We think any dad within a 15 mile radius of this shirt will fall down laughing over this cheesy pun. This is honestly one of our favorite dad t-shirt puns so far. "Dad Jokes are Soda Funny." Bonus points if he really does like soda.
Dad Jokes are Soda Funny ($20, Tee Public)
Dad Battery14
This one is for the dads who always seem to have a low battery. Whether it's talking to mom or his kids nonstop, it's a funny way to joke about it.
Dad Battery ($20, Tee Public)
Best Papa By Par15
Instead of boring golf shirts for dads who love this sport, there's this punny one! It says "Best Papa by Par" and it'll let everyone off the green know that dad has got some serious swing game.
Best Papa By Par ($20, Tee Public)
Top Dad16
Top Gun is a cool, dad kind of movie. Why not make him into a Top Dad? It has the same logo as the iconic film, making the design a pun in and of itself.
Top Dad ($20, Tee Public)
Chillin and Grillin BBQ Dad17
Spring and summer is right around the corner which means dads will soon be dusting off the grills. He'll love rocking this t-shirt that says the obvious: "Chillin and Grillin."
Chillin and Grillin BBQ Dad ($15, Etsy)
Omelette That Slide18
Another day, another t-shirt that doubles as a funny dad joke. This one also features artwork of an omelette.
Omelette That Slide ($6, 6Dollar Shirts)
Drink Beer Embarrass Kids and Sleep19
Dads usually just tell it to their kids straight and this shirt is no different. Great for dads who drink beer, embarrass their kids and sleep.
Drink Beer Embarrass Kids and Sleep ($20, Tee Public)
I Like Coffee And Maybe 3 People20
Another brutally honest shirt, but for the anti-social pops out there. And ones who drink coffee. We're pretty sure most moms will be ab;e to relate to this sentiment as well.
I Like Coffee And Maybe 3 People ($24, Chummy Tees)