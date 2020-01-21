Yes, There's a Valentine's 'You'-Inspired Onesie for Joe Goldberg-Obsessed Moms



Etsy

Is your guilty secret an obsession with a (stunningly handsome and deliciously charming) sociopath who spends his life murdering and destroying the lives of everyone he gets to know? How did you get here?

We see you, you You-obsessed Netflix fan. And we raise you this opportunity to dress your baby (or yourself and your spouse) in this dark You obsession in order to identify all the other You-obsessed people in your life.

The ones who watch will laugh and know who you are. Everyone else will just think it's cute.

Why not? You have to get your fun where you can find it, right?