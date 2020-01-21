19 Kid's T-Shirt's That'll Make Parents Giggle

Image: etsy



etsy There are many constant things in this life. Births, deaths, learning, loving, eating and more. Another thing that's constant? Kids constantly needing new clothes. And not just that, but it's also pretty constant to see kids' clothes that say kid things. Some of the shirts for kids are random, some include shapes or animals and others include sayings. Thankfully, more and more brands are coming away from extremely gendered clothes and toys. Because girls can wear shirts about math and maybe some boys like unicorns. And here's more good news: there are children's shirts out there that are actually kinda made for parents. OK, they're not physically made for parents but the funny or cute sayings on them are ones that parents, or adults in general, can appreciate.

Baby onesies have hilarious sayings, too, but it's time we brought the humor to the bigger kids. And here's the thing: funny shirts for kids, that are actually funny to adults, don't have to be raunchy or use cuss words. They can just be a play on the kids' world and parents. Take for instance our first item below, the Notorious P.I.G. shirt. It's a play on the Ruth Bader Ginsburg moniker or Biggie Smalls. Either way, it'll make adults smile. If parents are going to spend money on their children's clothing they might as well enjoy some of them. Plus it's always fun to see other people react to the funny sayings, too. Even if parents don't get these for their kids, there's someone in their life who will. These shirts will make great gifts from aunts and uncles. Even grandpas and grandmas. What we're trying to say is the next time it's time to get more shirts for the kid (hey, spring is coming and they grow faster than the weeds do) these shirts will get the job done.



