20 Indoor Games to Chase Away the Winter Blues

hot topic For people who live in places that are colder in the wintertime, having things to do is limited. Most activities that can be played outside are usually out of the question. If it's too cold, it makes being outside painful and sometimes snow or poor weather prevents travel. Parents especially may find this time of year distressing for these reasons and more. Snow days make it complicated to entertain kids stuck inside. Apparently there are 12 stages of stress moms go through on days like these but we digress. Luckily, there are tons of games that can be played inside and they're appropriate for both kids and adults. Whether it's a wintery mix outside or mom's friends are coming over for wine and fun, we found great options to play. They're not necessarily the most active games, but they're definitely fun.

So what kind of games are out there to play? As we discovered in our research, apparently a lot. There are more traditional games, like Monopoly. And there are also really, really classic games, like Mah Jong still able to be played today. But there's a ridiculous amount of newer games, too, that are super fun. Uncommon Goods is a great resource for these games that are made nationally and by individuals. Many of them take strategy but we made sure to include lots that are just super funny. Sometimes, the best part of a game is being able to have fun and laugh with everyone playing it. Of course, for the competitive folks in the bunch, it's possible to win at these games. For the brainiacs, we did include a puzzle. We're equal opportunity gamers. Even the games that have been around for a bit have updated versions.

