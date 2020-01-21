20 Indoor Games to Chase Away the Winter Blues

hot topic
For people who live in places that are colder in the wintertime, having things to do is limited. Most activities that can be played outside are usually out of the question. If it's too cold, it makes being outside painful and sometimes snow or poor weather prevents travel. Parents especially may find this time of year distressing for these reasons and more. Snow days make it complicated to entertain kids stuck inside. Apparently there are 12 stages of stress moms go through on days like these but we digress. Luckily, there are tons of games that can be played inside and they're appropriate for both kids and adults. Whether it's a wintery mix outside or mom's friends are coming over for wine and fun, we found great options to play. They're not necessarily the most active games, but they're definitely fun.
So what kind of games are out there to play? As we discovered in our research, apparently a lot. There are more traditional games, like Monopoly. And there are also really, really classic games, like Mah Jong still able to be played today. But there's a ridiculous amount of newer games, too, that are super fun. Uncommon Goods is a great resource for these games that are made nationally and by individuals. Many of them take strategy but we made sure to include lots that are just super funny. Sometimes, the best part of a game is being able to have fun and laugh with everyone playing it. Of course, for the competitive folks in the bunch, it's possible to win at these games. For the brainiacs, we did include a puzzle. We're equal opportunity gamers. Even the games that have been around for a bit have updated versions.
Word Teasers1
For the superstitious and skeptics alike, this game challenges players on their Old Wives' Tale knowledge. Each card has answers on the back and whether each tale is fact or fiction.
Word Teasers ($15, Uncommon Goods)
Frank Lloyd Wright Double Sided Puzzle2
Puzzles are games, too, brain games. Create a puzzle in the comfort of one's home while also uncovering a gorgeous piece of architecture by Frank Lloyd Wright.
Frank Lloyd Wright Double Sided Puzzle ($16, Uncommon Goods)
Charty Party3
Some people really love charts. This is their game. Each chart comes with a blank space on the Y-axis of the chart and players can come up with their own funny answers.
Charty Party ($25, Uncommon Goods)
Mah Jong4
Newer games are fun, but no one can go wrong with an oldie like Mah Jong. This set is handmade and could become a collector's item in addition to a great game.
Mah Jong ($110, Uncommon Goods)
Game of Phones5
Game of Phones is the game that actually requires players to have their phones on the table to use them scavenger hunt style. The idea: "Draw a prompt card, and see who can use their phones the fastest to create an emoji masterpiece, show off the last photo you took, or find the weirdest Google Image result for your name." Most points wins.
Game of Phones ($20, Uncommon Goods)
Tabletop Cornhole6
Cornhole is a quintessential spring and summer game, but with this tabletop version, it can be played all-year-round. The launch pads can be adjusted by skill.
Tabletop Cornhole ($48, Uncommon Goods)
What Do You Meme Game7
The What Do You Meme Game is similar to that of Cards Against Humanity but asks players to match memes with funny statements. It's truly a hilarious way to spend inside time.
What Do You Meme Game ($30, Uncommon Goods)
UDog Game8
UDog resembles the old board game Sorry! but instead of just going around the circle, playing cards are involved. It can be played with teams.
UDog Game ($95, Uncommon Goods)
Family Charades9
It's never a complete indoor game list without charades. This family charades game has different stacks based on age group to play with all adults or kids.
Family Charades ($26, Uncommon Goods)
Cinephile Game10
This is the game that movie buffs have been waiting for. We'll let the game directions explain it: "Start out easy with the “movie geek” level, where you battle it out and try to name more films starring the same actor than your friends. Or, take it up a few notches and try the expert-level game, reserved for true cinephiles. In this iteration, you’ll connect actors through the films they’ve appeared in together, keeping the degrees of separation low in order to win it all."
Cinephile Game ($20, Uncommon Goods)
Awkward Moment Card Game11
This game is a parents' dream if they would love to see what their kids would do in certain situations. How it works: "Cards packed with mortifying moments encourage players to face social faux pas head-on. Reaction cards pose a variety of ways the player could react when blush-worthy situations strike. The decider chosen for each round draws a decider card that encourages players to choose the best reaction based on constraints"
Awkward Moment Card Game ($19, Uncommon Goods)
Two Lies and a Truth Card Game12
We've all played some version of two truths and a lie, but Uncommon Goods has the actual card version. Instead of telling one's own lies, the cards have truths and lies on them and the person who knows the difference most will win.
Two Lies and a Truth Card Game ($17, Uncommon Goods)
Scary Bingo13
Scary Bingo is just that! Bingo but with funny-looking (or scary) monsters all over the board. Chips come with the game as does the monster chip holder.
Scary Bingo ($20, Uncommon Goods)
Penny Hockey Game14
Everyone loves a good game of air hockey and finger sports. This penny hockey tabletop game simply combines the two.
Penny Hockey Game ($38, Uncommon Goods)
The Game of Things15
The game of things is simple but fun and hilarious. A card is pulled with a subject, like "things that are hairy" and everyone writes down something they think fits that theme. One player has to guess which of the other players said what.
The Game of Things (Nordstrom Rack, $17)
Pictionary Air16
Pictionary is basically charades for artists but thanks to technology the drawing can be done in the air and scene on a screen. It's fun for any age group and can happen inside.
Pictionary Air ($20, Walmart)
Monopoly Game- Star Wars Edition17
Monopoly is a classic as it gets when it comes to board games, but its Star Wars theme spices things up. May the force be with those who play.
Monopoly Game- Star Wars Edition ($28, Amazon)
CLUE, The Office Edition18
Clue is another classic game in which players try to solve a mystery. This version does that, however, the theme revolves around the characters in The Office.
CLUE, The Office Edition ($49, Hot Topic)
Curling Zone Indoor Game19
Who is to say that outdoor games and indoor games can't be the same? Not us. This curling game is meant to be played inside.
Curling Zone Indoor Game ($109, Magic Cabin)
Waste Basket Basketball20
This wastebasket basketball game is super simple but can be super entertaining on a cold winter day. Play alone or challenge someone else.
Waste Basket Basketball ($21, Wayfair)